Former President Donald Trump said he would help his eldest son should he decide to run for public office someday, but suggested he may not need the help.

“I would help him,” Trump told journalist David Drucker in an interview for his new book, In Trump’s Shadow.

The elder Mr Trump suggested that his offspring might have success independently of him should he choose the right place to stand for office.

“There are certain places where he couldn’t be beaten,” he said.

Since his father left office, the younger Mr Trump has been an in-demand surrogate and fundraiser guest for GOP candidates across the country, but his forays into various states’ politics have not always been so successful.

In March, Mr Trump began urging his large Twitter following to pressure Wyoming lawmakers who were considering whether to implement runoff elections.

The sudden interest in Cowboy State politics stemmed from a desire to exact revenge on Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, one of the 10 GOP House members to vote in favor of the elder Mr Trump’s second impeachment this past January.

“Any Republican in Wyoming who does Liz Cheney’s bidding and opposes SF145 is turning their back on my father and the entire America First movement,” he tweeted. “Support SF145 and lets send Lincoln Project Liz into retirement in 2022!”

The proposed legislation would have made it more difficult for Ms Cheney, who is currently one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection, to retain her seat were she to have multiple primary challengers.

Despite Mr Trump’s efforts, the bill failed to pass in the Wyoming Senate by a vote of 15-14.