Three billionaires have been bulking up Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in its final stretch.

Elon Musk, Miriam Adelson and Dick Uihlein have collectively donated a staggering $220 million to groups supporting the former president over the past three months.

Musk, the world’s richest person, contributed nearly $75 million to his own pro-Trump America PAC from July through September, Tuesday’s Federal Election Commission filings show. He contributed roughly $15 million in July, $30 million in August, and an additional $30 million in September.

Elon Musk has contributed a huge amount to Trump’s campaign over recent months, as well as appearing the at rallies. ( REUTERS )

Adelson, the Israeli-American physician behind Preserve America PAC, funnelled a whopping $95 million — $25 million in July, another $25 million in August and an additional $45 million in September — into her own group this last quarter, filings show. The co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks has appeared alongside Trump at campaign stops in recent months, including introducing him at a solemn event marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Meanwhile, Uihlein, the CEO of shipping company Uline, donated $48 million to the conservative Restoration PAC, giving $2.3 million in July, $17 million in August and $29 million in September, filings show.

The Tesla CEO has been showing his support for Trump beyond his wallet this past month. He spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, marking Trump’s return to the site of his first assassination attempt in July. There, Musk told the crowd that Trump “must win to preserve democracy in America.”

He announced on his social media platform X on Wednesday that he would be “giving a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania.” Trump and his running mate JD Vance are also spending some time in the battleground state this week; Vance will speak in Pittsburgh on Thursday while Trump will campaign in Latrobe on Saturday.

Miriam Adelson has donated $95 million to Trump’s campaign through her own PAC. ( AP )

Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, will also be campaigning in Pennsylvania, making a stop in Bucks County on Wednesday.

Harris, for her part, has also been buoyed by billionaires, namely tech entrepreneurs. The group includes Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who donated $3 million in August to FF PAC and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings who donated $1 million to the group the same month.

The Democratic nominee’s primary big-scale fundraising committee, Harris Victory Fund, raked in $633 million from July through September, raising more than four times more than the former president’s equivalent group, Trump 47, which earned $145 million in the same period.

The recent filings come with just 19 days left before the November election.