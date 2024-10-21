Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump bizarrely impersonated a duck during his town hall in Pennsylvania on Sunday, not long after boasting that he had “aced” two cognitive tests.

Just hours after briefly manning the fryer at a McDonald’s in the battleground state, the former president held a town hall in Lancaster focusing on climate, the economy and immigration.

During the event, Trump touted his own mental acuity and insisted that, at 78, he is “not close” to 80 years old.

About 30 minutes after his latest effort to brush off questions about his mental acuity, Trump decided to give his best impression of a duck to hammer home a prospective policy in the Keystone State: increasing “frack, frack” fracking by as much as four-fold.

“Fracking. How soon, how quickly, how much in Pennsylvania?” moderator Sage Steele asked.

Trump replied: “You know what you’re doing is fracking but you can do much more. You can do double and triple what you’re doing right now. You’re restricted by so many different things that they put on.”

“So we’re going to frack, frack, frack, like a duck,” he added, leaning over and pursing his lips to apparently mimic a duck, leaving a smirk on the moderator’s face.

“Frack! Frack! Frack! You can do three times what you’re doing now and even four times and you can do it and it won’t have any impact on you.”

Donald Trump did his best duck impression while discussing fracking at a Pennsylvania town hall on Sunday ( Right Side Broadcasting Network/YouTube )

Earlier in the town hall, Trump claimed he had taken two cognitive tests and passed both with flying colors.

“I’ve done cognitive tests – I’ve done them twice – and I aced both of them,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd. “The doctor in one case said ‘I’ve never seen anybody ace them, they’ve never seen anybody ace them.’”

Trump also praised theWall Street Journal for its “beautiful story,” claiming Trump appeared more shrewd than before his first term in 2015.

“The one thing they [The Journal] said was, ‘Great, we’ve watched this guy for 20 years. The one thing we know is that he’s got no cognitive problem.’ I have no cognitive. She [Kamala Harris] may have a cognitive problem,” Trump added.

Trump speaks alongside moderator Steele during a town hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center on Sunday ( Getty Images )

Trump called for everyone running for vice president or president to get a cognitive test, before adding that “they” said it would be “unconstitutional.” He also insisted the testing wouldn’t be age related, adding: “I’m not 80, and I’m not that close to 80.”

It comes as the presidential candidates have been embroiled in a feud about their physical and mental fitness for weeks.

A week before her 60th birthday, the vice president’s campaign released a summary of her medical records on October 12. Meanwhile, Trump has refused to release details on his health.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the Harris campaign continues to try to sow over Trump’s cognitive abilities.