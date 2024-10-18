Judge releases more sealed files in Jack Smith Jan 6 election case; Trump and Harris to campaign in Michigan: Live
While both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaign in Michigan today, vice president will have Barack Obama in Arizona and Bill Clinton in North Carolina stumping on her behalf
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump found himself confronted by a collection of friends and foes as he attended the Al Smith Memorial Dinner on Thursday, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Attorney General Letitia James among his enemies in attendance.
Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, the Republican presidential nominee was roasted by host Jim Gaffigan before delivering the Catholic charity gala’s keynote speech, in which he derided election rival Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama, and Schumer, and commiserated with city mayor Eric Adams on his recent indictment.
While Trump complained about Harris’s absence, the vice president did send in a short comedic video in lieu of appearing, featuring comic Molly Shannon.
Harris spent her evening rallying supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, remarking: “When you listen to Donald Trump talk, it becomes increasingly clear, he has no idea what he’s talking about.”
She also declared that “the American people are exhausted with his gaslighting” and sent two MAGA activists out when they heckled her.
Meanwhile, Fox News host Bret Baier admitted to a mistake with a video clip during his interview with Harris this week — something that she was able to play to her advantage.
Both candidates will be in battleground Michigan on Friday.
Now is the opportunity to seek peace in Gaza, Biden tells Netanyahu
Joe Biden has told Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to use the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as an “opportunity to seek a path to peace” in Gaza.
The US president – who is Mr Netanyahu’s closest international ally – described the assassination of Israel’s most wanted man as “a moment of justice” which raises the prospect of a deal to agree on a ceasefire and the return of the hostages still held in Gaza, as their families issued fresh demands for a release deal.
Andy Gregory reports.
Biden tells Netanyahu: Now is the opportunity to seek peace in Gaza
US president calls Hamas leader’s killing ‘a moment of justice’, as Hezbollah vows new phase of conflict with Israel
Watch: Harris joined by former SNL star for Al Smith dinner skit
Four mystery accounts forked out $30m of crypto on bets on Trump winning in November
Four mysterious accounts have reportedly bet $30 million on Trump to win the presidency in November.
Bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, have increased their wagers that the Republican nominee would win the election in recent weeks.
While National polling averages by FiveThirtyEight show Harris with a 2.5-point lead over Trump, on Friday, Trump had 60 per cent betting odds on Polymarket compared to Harris’ 39 per cent.
Kelly Rissman took a look at what’s happening.
Four accounts put $30 million of crypto on bets that Trump will win White House
‘There’s strong reason to believe they are the same entity,’ a crypto expert said
Lizzo and Usher to join Harris at Saturday campaign events
CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez reports that Kamala Harris will be joined by Lizzo in Detroit on Saturday for a get-out-the-vote event. Later that day Usher will be on hand for her rally in Atlanta rally.
Eric Trump claims his dad was ‘locked in’ for rambling Bloomberg interview. The internet disagrees
Eric Trump has claimed his father Donald Trump has “never been better than he is right now” and insisted the Republican presidential nominee is “locked in” as the race for the White House enters its final weeks – an assessment that invited a storm of derision on social media.
The younger Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show following the former president’s rambling interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Eric Trump claims dad was ‘locked in’ for Bloomberg interview. The internet disagrees
Donald Trump ‘absolutely on point’ during midweek economics grilling in Chicago, his son insisted – inviting a storm of disagreement and derision on social media
81-year-old woman goes viral after voting for first time — her reason is really something...
One 81-year-old woman became a first-time voter after years spent obeying her late husband, who didn’t want her to vote.
Kaleigh Werner has the story.
81-year-old woman votes for first time because late husband wouldn’t let her
Betty Cartledge, 81, voted for the first time in the 2024 US presidential election
Watch: Harris reacts to hecklers at rally
Judge unseals appendix to special counsel immunity brief in Trump’s election inteference case
Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington, DC, agreed to unseal nearly 2,000 pages of heavily redacted pages of evidence submitted by the special counsel’s office, with handfuls of pages across four massive filings tracing the history of the former president’s election denialism.
The filings included transcripts of his remarks, interviews from the House select committee that investigated the January 6 attack, campaign emails, and the so-called “coup memo” outlining the legally dubious attempt to reject the electoral college certification — most of which was previously made public. But the documents are baked into roughly 1,800 pages of appendices to bolster Jack Smith’s case against the former president.
Trump says he will consider religious exemptions to covering IVF
Donald Trump has indicated he would consider religious exemptions to his IVF mandate that would require insurance companies to cover the costs of the fertility treatment.
“It sounds, to me, like a pretty good idea, frankly,” Trump told the Catholic news channel EWTN on Thursday evening while attending the annual Al Smith dinner in New York City.
“Certainly if there’s a religious problem I think people should go with that. I really think they should be able to do that but we’ll look at that,” Trump said.
Ariana Baio reports.
‘Father of IVF’ Trump will consider religious exemptions to covering procedure
Former president is trying to walk the line between anti-abortion supporters and the general population who favor abortion rights and IVF
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments