Trump - live updates: President’s plan to accept ‘palace in sky’ Qatari plane facing Maga backlash
Trump has defended reports the Qatari royal family will gift a $400 million Boeing jet to the president to use as the new Air Force One
The United States and China have struck a deal to slash tariffs for at least 90 days as both countries seek to end the trade war.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that “both countries represented their national interest very well” in the meetings in Geneva, and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
It comes as Donald Trump faces a Maga backlash for his plan to accept a gift of a $400 million Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family, to be used as the new Air Force One.
Trump ally Laura Loomer says it would be a “stain” on the administration, while democrats have called it “bribery”.
The president will travel to Qatar as part of a tour of the Middle East on Tuesday, his first overseas trip besides the funeral of Pope Francis since his inauguration in January.
Ahead of his overseas trip, Trump is preparing to cut prescription drug prices by signing an executive order on Monday to reduce thir cost by up to 80 pecent “almost immediately”.
Further U.S talks with China likely in coming weeks, Bessent says
Treasury secretary Scott Bessent says he expects to meet again with Chinese counterparts to continue trade negotiations.
Speaking to CNBC shortly after revealing that Washington and Beijing had agreed to reduce tariffs by 115 percent for 90 days, Bessent said work will continue shortly on coming to “a more fulsome agreement”.
Watch: Treasury secretary announced 90-day pause on high tariffs with China
Bernie Sanders says Trump cannot accept ‘$400 million flying palace’
News of the slated gift of a Boeing jet to replace the ageing Air Force One plane has drawn criticism from all sides of politics.
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders said Congress could not allow the “over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed”.
“I don't know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar,” he wrote on X.
“Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional.”
Debate around gift Boeing comes ahead of Middle East trip
News of the potential gift airplane comes ahead of Donald Trump’s first official overseas visit, barring the funeral of Pope Francis.
The president will travel on Tuesday for visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The focus will be on “economic agreements.”
The plane - which would be one of the most valuable gifts given to the U.S. by a foreign country - will not be presented to Trump or accepted by the U.S. while he is in Qatar, Reuters reports.
The Trump Organization, run by the president’s two eldest sons, has growing interests in the Middle East. An ethics agreement released by the company in January forbids deals with foreign governments but allows those with private companies.
Far-right Maga ally to Trump condemns plan to accept $400m jet gift a 'stain' on the administration
A far-right Maga ally of Donald Trump who claims she would “take a bullet” for the president has condemned his plans to accept a gift from the Qatari royals as a “stain” on the administration.
Ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East this week, ABC reported that Qatar was planning to gift a $400 million Boeing jet to Trump to replace the current aging Air Force One jet.
The Qatari government said a deal was yet to be finalised, but Trump defended the gift on Truth Social on the weekend.
However, Laura Loomer said the U.S. could not accept such a gift.
“The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border,” she wrote on X.
“This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true.”
Analysis: Trump craves recognition as the peacemaker president
President Donald Trump, hailing a successful U.S.-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday, brought flashbacks to his inauguration day address and desire to be seen as a “peacemaker.”
In his January 20 address, he said: “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier.”
On the surface, an admirable mission statement, but underneath lies a personal motive and related gripe. President Trump has made no secret that one thing he really desires is a Nobel Peace Prize.
Read US Reporter Oliver O’Connell’s analysis of whether Trump is likely to achieve that wish below:
Trump says drug prices will be cut by 59 percent
The President says there is “no inflation” as he prepares to sign an executive order to cut the price of prescription medication.
Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!! LOVE, DJT”
Inflation in the U.S. was 2.4 percent in the year to March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but fell 0.1 percent over the month.
Gas prices fell 6.4 percent, while food inflation rose by 0.4 percent over the month.
Inflation figures for April will be published on Tuesday.
'GREAT NEWS': Trump welcomes Hamas plan to release U.S. captive
Donald Trump has welcomed the news that Hamas will release the last living American captive, Edan Alexander.
“EDAN ALEXANDER, AMERICAN HOSTAGE THOUGHT DEAD, TO BE RELEASED BY HAMAS. GREAT NEWS!” he wrote on social media on Monday morning.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel on Monday ahead of Alexander’s release.
Witkoff spoke to Alexander’s parents and told them about Hamas’ release plans, Axios reports.
A source familiar with the deal told The Independent it was a “good will” gesture after direct talks between the militant group and the U.S.
Read the full report on Alexander’s expected release below:
Shipping giant welcomes China-U.S. deal
Danish shipping giant Maersk has welcomed the 90-day pause on high tariffs between China and the U.S. as a step in the right direction.
"We hope it can lay the foundation for the parties to also reach a permanent deal that can create the long-term predictability our customers need," the company said in an emailed statement.
"Right now, our customers have gotten 90 days of clarity with reduced tariffs, and we are working hard to help them make the best use of this window," it added.
President defends slated gift of Boeing jet
Donald Trump has defended reports that the Qatari royal family will gift a $400 million Boeing jet to the president to use as the new Air Force One.
“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote on social media.
“Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!”
Qatari officials said the deal was yet to be finalised, and was still under consideration by the defense departments of both countries.
“No decision has been made,” Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s Media Attaché to the US, told Politico.
