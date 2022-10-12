Judge rules Trump must sit for deposition in E Jean Carroll’s rape defamation case
Author argues Trump’s denial of never-prosecuted rape accusation defames her character
Former president Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by E Jean Carroll, an author who has accused the ex-president of raping her in the 1990s.
Mr Trump has long denied the nature of Ms Carroll’s allegations and derided her as a liar in 2019 during an inteview from the Oval Office with The Hill.
That interview is now at the center of her lawsuit, and plays an interesting role in his choice of legal representation. As it occurred in his office, Mr Trump and through his legal representatives — the US Department of Justice — have argued that the ex-president made his remarks as part of his official duties as president.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies