Judge rules Trump must sit for deposition in E Jean Carroll’s rape defamation case

Former president Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by E Jean Carroll, an author who has accused the ex-president of raping her in the 1990s.

Mr Trump has long denied the nature of Ms Carroll’s allegations and derided her as a liar in 2019 during an inteview from the Oval Office with The Hill.

That interview is now at the center of her lawsuit, and plays an interesting role in his choice of legal representation. As it occurred in his office, Mr Trump and through his legal representatives — the US Department of Justice — have argued that the ex-president made his remarks as part of his official duties as president.

More follows...