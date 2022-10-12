Jump to content

Judge rules Trump must sit for deposition in E Jean Carroll’s rape defamation case

Author argues Trump’s denial of never-prosecuted rape accusation defames her character

John Bowden
Washington DC
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:59
Trump sexual accuser E Jean Carroll is 'sick' of women not being listened to

Former president Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by E Jean Carroll, an author who has accused the ex-president of raping her in the 1990s.

Mr Trump has long denied the nature of Ms Carroll’s allegations and derided her as a liar in 2019 during an inteview from the Oval Office with The Hill.

That interview is now at the center of her lawsuit, and plays an interesting role in his choice of legal representation. As it occurred in his office, Mr Trump and through his legal representatives — the US Department of Justice — have argued that the ex-president made his remarks as part of his official duties as president.

More follows...

