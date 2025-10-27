Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative anchor Glenn Beck claims that Donald Trump told him the real reason behind his controversial changes and expansion of the White House, amid criticism over the drastic remodeling project.

“It’s not because he likes gold; he’s doing it to project power and wealth," Beck said, speaking on a recent episode of The Glenn Beck Show.

The president’s plans for the historic East Wing, which has been partly demolished to make way for a lavish new $300 million ballroom, has been condemned by many, with First Lady Melania even having reportedly expressed disquiet.

Beck said he had discussed the ballroom plans with Trump in the “private quarters” of the White House during a recent visit, during which the president had revealed the reason for the remodel.

"[He said] You see all the gold? It’s so important. These foreign leaders – they all come from palaces, and they don’t understand. And I know the White House is different, America is different, but they understand power in a different way,” Beck recalled.

open image in gallery On October 20, construction crews broke ground on the massive, gilded ballroom, which Trump hopes to use for state dinners and other events before the end of his term in 2029 ( Reuters )

open image in gallery The ballroom, which will be funded by private donations, is expected to be at least 90,000 square feet. When finished, it will be able to seat 650 guests. The East Room, currently used for large White House events, has a capacity for 200 seats ( Getty Images )

“They’re coming from these old countries and these big buildings and these palaces. And it is important for us to project power."

He added: "That is why he’s doing it. It’s not because he likes gold; he’s doing it to project power and wealth… Notice how many prime ministers—they’re all flying in all the time from all over the world. I’ve never seen a president meet with so many foreign dignitaries in the White House, all the time.

“He knows the language they speak and not just body language or spoken language. That’s what protocol is all about – it all means something.”

Beck also claimed Trump had been “surprised” that he could make such alterations to the world famous and historic building, but that since the building permit process was controlled by the president himself, he was able to make it “as short as he liked.”

open image in gallery Speaking on a recent episode of The Glenn Beck Show, the conservative anchor said Trump had revealed to him the real reason behind the controversial expansion ( The Glenn Beck Show )

open image in gallery Trump with plans for his new ballroom in the Oval Office, which he has festooned with golden decorations, part of his aesthetic overhaul of the White House ( Getty )

Trump’s new ballroom is part of a string of renovations that the president has undertaken to both the exterior and interior of the iconic and world-famous building, which are more in keeping with his personal taste.

It will be the first structural change to “The People’s House” since the addition of the Truman balcony in 1948.