Donald Trump has been accused of having a “racist obsession” with former cabinet member Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting an offensive nickname for her on Truth Social.

Trump tormenter George Conway posted eight screen grabs of posts the one-term president has made in the last two weeks about Mitch McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife.

“Trump’s racist obsession with Elaine Chao is really something. Almost every day now he mentions her,” tweeted Mr Conway, who is Kellyanne Conway’s husband, on Wednesday.

It came after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to attack his former Secretary of Transportation, whom he belittles online as “Coco Chow.”

Ms Chao has been a target for Mr Trump since she resigned her cabinet position on 7 January 2020 just one day after his supporters attacked Capitol Hill.

She called the pro-Trump riot a “traumatic and entirely avoidable event” and said that it had “deeply troubled me in a way I simply cannot set aside.”

“Republicans can get almost everything back that ‘The Old Broken Crow’ Mitch McConnell, and the real ‘leader’ China centric Coco Chow, stupidly gave up to the Democrats over the last two years, by simply playing tough in the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations,” he stated on his social media platform earlier this week.

And he also used the nickname for Ms Chao as he congratulated Kevin McCarthy on finally securing the House Speaker position.

“Great job Kevin! We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow. It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want,” he wrote.

Mr Trump has used his attacks on Ms Chao to deepen his personal feud with US Senate Minority Leader Mr McConnell.

“If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell and his domineering, China loving BOSS, I mean wife, Coco Chow,” he wrote on Truth Social on 4 January.

“The harm they have done to the Republican Party is incalculable. Today, he couldn’t be elected “Dog Catcher” in Kentucky (Sadly, he only won because of my Endorsement, went up 21 points - SORRY!).”

And on 3 January he wrote: “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party, in large part do to people like the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, his “wife”, Coco Chow, who is a sellout to China, and their RINO allies, who make it difficult for everyone else by constantly capitulating to Hopeless Joe Biden and the Democrats.”