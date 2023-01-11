Trump news – live: Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg sentenced as ex-president blasts border, Biden papers
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Trump’s former CFO ‘regrets harm caused’ after getting five-month sentence
Donald Trump has baselessly accused President Joe Biden of sharing US secrets with China, after it emerged that classified documents from his time as vice president had been discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.
Mr Biden’s attorneys said they found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center in November, prompting a Justice Department investigation.
Mr Trump jumped on the news, claiming – without any evidence – that the president handed the documents to China.
“The Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that. Not a good situation for our Country to be in,” he ranted on his Truth Social platform.
This comes as Mr Trump is currently under investigation for mishandling government records after leaving office.
Also on Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, concluded its probe into Mr Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The county’s district attorney will decide whether to file charges by the end of the month.
In other news, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to several tax crimes stemming from a sweeping investigation Mr Trump’s business empire.
Trump announces death of conservative commentator ‘Diamond’
Former president Donald Trump mourned the death of one-half of his ardent supporting duo of “Diamond and Silk”, as Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passed away on Monday night.
Namita Singh has the story.
Trump announces death of conservative commentator ‘Diamond’ of Diamond and Silk
Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passes away on Monday night
GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash IRS funding
House Republicans began their tenure in the majority Monday by passing a bill that would rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, fulfilling a campaign promise even though the legislation is unlikely to advance further.
House GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash IRS funding
House Republicans have began their tenure in the majority by passing a bill that would rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS
Trump rages: ‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’
Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys.
The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank
‘These documents were definitely not declassified,’ Mr Trump wrote
ICYMI: Classified Obama-Biden papers found at think tank, prompting DOJ review
An Illinois-based federal prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the presence of potentially classified documents found at a Washington, DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys.
Andrew Feinberg reported on the breaking news on Monday evening.
Classified Obama-Biden papers found at think tank, prompting DOJ review
‘The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys’, lawyer says
Boebert sugarcoats House speaker vote chaos
Rep Lauren Boebert called the battle to prevent Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House her “most productive, effective week” in Congress.
Ms Boebert said in an appearance on KRDO radio this week: “This took a few extra days to get the Speaker in place, but I think it was absolutely worth it. It may have looked messy from home, but being a mom of four boys, chaos and disfunction have been part of my life for quite some time — and I can look back at last week and say that was the most productive, effective week I’ve had in Congress in the last two years.”
Abe Asher has the story.
Lauren Boebert calls House speaker vote chaos her ‘most productive week in Congress’
Ms Boebert and other Republicans are spinning the drawn-out speakership fight as a win for democracy
Jan 8 in Brazil and Jan 6 in US — What makes them different?
Enraged protesters broke into government buildings that are the very symbol of their country’s democracy. Driven by conspiracy theories about their candidate’s loss in the last election, they smashed windows, sifted through the desks of lawmakers and trashed the highest offices in the land in a rampage that lasted hours before order could be restored.
Sunday’s attack by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil‘s capital drew immediate parallels with the January 6 2021, attack on the US Capitol by former President Donald Trump‘s backers two years and two days earlier.
But what makes them different?
Brazil and Jan. 6 in US: Parallel attacks, but not identical
The scenes of supporters of Brazil's defeated president Jair Bolsonaro breaking into government buildings that are the very symbol of their country’s democracy brought back memories of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol
House GOP to launch investigations into FBI, China
House Republicans are moving Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government.
Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden administration, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, including those that are conducting probes into former President Donald Trump.
Republicans are also establishing a committee to investigate “strategic competition” between the U.S. and China, in line with the party’s push for a more hardline approach to the Asian nation.
Read more:
House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China
House Republicans are moving to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government
Pompeo mocked for quoting himself to promote his new book
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been ridiculed for using his own gushing quotes to promote his new memoir.
“‘My new book reads like a thriller with stories from my heart’ - Mike Pompeo,” reads a blurb spotted on promotional materials for Mr Pompeo’s new book Never Give an Inch.
Democrat Rapid Response director Ammar Moussa was quick to pounce and mock Mr Pompeo.
Bevan hurley reports.
Mike Pompeo mocked for quoting himself to promote his new book
‘My new book reads like a thriller with stories from my heart’
Does the classified papers stash make Joe Biden as bad as Trump?
There’s a key difference, as Andrew Feinberg explains.
Does the classified papers stash make Joe Biden as bad as Trump?
News analysis: How President Biden’s attorneys reacted to discovering documents with classification markings in a locked office once used by the president will go a long way toward keeping the Department of Justice off his back
Republicans who stayed silent on Mar-a-Lago papers now slam Biden
A number of Republican politicians who tried to dismiss the discovery of classified materials during an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are now claiming to be outraged by a similar situation that has arisen with the discovery of classified materials by Joe Biden’s attorneys at a DC think tank.
It’s a sudden change of heart that reveals the very political side of Washington politicians’ response to allegations of mismanagement by one of their own.
John Bowden reports.
Republicans who stayed silent on Trump taking classified documents now slam Biden
GOP turns its fire on Biden while their own past statements show a change of heart
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies