Donald Trump has baselessly accused President Joe Biden of sharing US secrets with China, after it emerged that classified documents from his time as vice president had been discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.

Mr Biden’s attorneys said they found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center in November, prompting a Justice Department investigation.

Mr Trump jumped on the news, claiming – without any evidence – that the president handed the documents to China.

“The Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that. Not a good situation for our Country to be in,” he ranted on his Truth Social platform.

This comes as Mr Trump is currently under investigation for mishandling government records after leaving office.

Also on Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, concluded its probe into Mr Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The county’s district attorney will decide whether to file charges by the end of the month.

In other news, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to several tax crimes stemming from a sweeping investigation Mr Trump’s business empire.