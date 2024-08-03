Trump’s attempt to dismiss election interference case is denied by judge

Support truly

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case denied his attempt to throw out the case on statutory grounds.

In a Saturday order, Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s motion to dismiss the indictment on legal grounds.

Trump “may file a renewed motion once all issues of immunity have been resolved,” she wrote.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that in order to convict the former president, “the prosecution must prove that President Trump took post-election actions to accomplish a governmental objective, and not for any personal gain. Proving this, however, directly implicates Presidential immunity.” His attorneys added that the indictment “plainly alleges that President Trump acted for personal purposes, not governmental purposes.”

The matter of presidential immunity was considered by the Supreme Court, which wrote in a 6-3 decision last month that “there is no immunity for unofficial acts” under the presidency.

Donald Trump speaks at Bitcoin conference. His attempt to throw out the federal election interference case was dismissed by the judge ( AP )

The judge reclaimed control of the case after the nation’s highest court’s tasked Chutkan with deciding which acts in Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are considered “official” versus private acts, which can be prosecuted.

Trump faces four felony counts. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chutkan also set a hearing date for August 16, marking the first time the parties will reconvene after the case was stayed for seven months.

Despite putting a court date on the calendar for later this month, it is still unlikely that the case will see a result before the November election.

The trial was originally scheduled for March, but Trump’s February appeal paused the proceedings.