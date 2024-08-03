Donald Trump agrees to debate with Kamala Harris on 4 September

Support truly

Donald Trump has agreed with Fox News to a debate with Kamala Harris on 4 September after the Democratic presidential nominee challenged her Republican counterpart.

His announcement came a week after Ms Harris said she was “ready” to go head-to-head with the former president on stage but accused him of “backpedaling” on his commitment to the debate previously scheduled for 10 September on ABC News with president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump on Truth Social said the debate will be held in Pennsylvania, at a site yet to be determined. "If for any reason Kamala is unwilling or unable to debate on that date, I have agreed with Fox to do a major Town Hall on the same 4 September evening," he added.

The 45th president added that the debate’s moderators would be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the rules would be similar to that of his previous debate with Mr Biden, but "with a full arena audience".

