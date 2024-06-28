Donald Trump ‘lied over and over and over again’ in first debate, says Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has claimed Donald Trump “lied over and over and over again” during the first presidential debate.

Trump went head-to-head with Joe Biden on Thursday night (27 June) live on CNN.

While Democrats watched in dismay as the president stumbled and rambled and times, Biden was able to land a few hits on Trump as the twice-impeached former president repeated lies.

After the debate, Vice President Harris defended Biden, suggesting the “contrast” between the two candidates is clear.

“Look at what happened during the course of the debate: Donald Trump lied over and over and over again,” she said.