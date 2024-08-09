Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Special Counsel Jack Smith is seeking a three-week delay in Donald Trump’s election interference case to give prosecutors more time to propose next steps in light of the Supreme Court’s unprecedented ruling around presidential immunity.

Smith’s office indicted Trump on August 1 2023 over his bogus claims that he was robbed of victory in the 2020 presidential election by widespread fraud, accusing him of engaging in a “criminal scheme” to overturn President Joe Biden’s win by installing slates of “fake electors”, ordering the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations” and pressuring then-vice president Mike Pence to “alter the election results”. The Republican presidential nominee pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case had been stalled by Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan pending a ruling from the Supreme Court on the former president’s argument that he had immunity from prosecution over acts carried out while in office.

On July 1, the conservative-leaning court handed down its ruling, granting Trump and future presidents immunity for “official” acts – but not “unofficial” acts.

Following the ruling, Judge Chutkan revived the case and asked both sides to submit proposals on how to move it forward.

But in a joint status filing on Thursday, Smith’s office sought a further delay to the case, saying his office is continuing “to assess the new precedent set forth last month” in tandem with “other Department of Justice components”.

The filing continued: “Although those consultations are well underway, the government has not finalized its position on the most appropriate schedule for the parties to brief issues related to the decision.

Jack Smith’s office and Donald Trump’s team have both agreed to a delay ( Drew Angerer/Brandon Bell/Getty )

“The government therefore respectfully requests additional time to provide the court with an informed proposal regarding the schedule for pretrial proceedings moving forward.”

Trump’s legal team – which has sought to delay proceedings from the geet-go – did not object to the proposeed delay until August 30, which would also lead to the cancelation of a status conference currently scheduled for August 16.

Judge Chutkan is yet to rule on the request.

The Supreme Court’s ruling found that Trump had total immunity for all “official acts” but not “unofficial acts”, leaving it in Smith’s hands to determine whether he believes the former president’s “stolen election” narrative – which ultimately led to the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters, seeking to prevent the formal certification of the results by Congress – came as part of his official duties or were a personal crusade outside the remit of the presidency.

Smith’s request for a delay appears to suggest his team is finding that a difficult distinction to make, chiming with the exasperation expressed by many legal experts over the Supreme Court’s ambiguous verdict when it was first announced.

Observing that it was no surprise that Trump was happy to see the matter further postponed, MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin wondered on X whether Smith’s side really needed more time to “consult” on its proposals or whether the request for a delay was “revelatory of internal disputes about the best way – or any way – forward”.

Fellow pundit Andrew Wiessmann commented that the new motion “reeks of tension” between Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, whom he characterized as “wanting to move fast” and “very careful and cautious” respectively.