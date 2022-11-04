Justice Department may appoint a special counsel if Trump runs for election again, report says
Aides reportedly think former president will kick off 2024 campaign in the third week of November
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
The Justice Department is said to be considering appointing a special counsel to oversee its investigations into Donald Trump if the one-term president runs again in 2024.
Mr Trump has strongly hinted he will try and secure the Republican presidential nomination again, with the third week of November seen as a possible launch date for his campaign, according to CNN.
The DoJ has reportedly made no decision on the need for a special counsel in the unprecedented event it decides to prosecute a former president and active candidate.
Officials have discussed how a special counsel could insulate the Justice Department against allegations that the Biden administration is acting against a political rival during an election cycle, sources told the news network.
The Justice Department has observed the tradition of going quiet in the weeks leading up to an election ahead of the 8 November midterms.
But federal investigators are planning for “a burst of post-election activity in Trump-related investigations”, reported CNN.
“They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to,” one defence attorney working on January 6 related issues told CNN.
They added that lawyers “have no idea” who will be charged by federal prosecutors, adding, “This is the scary thing.”
Justice Department prosecutors are investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election which he has falsely claimed he won against Joe Biden.
Mr Trump and his allies are also being investigated for their attempts to overturn election results in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
A grand jury is also investigating Mr Trump’s handling of federal documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, with his adviser Kash Patel granted immunity to testify before it.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies