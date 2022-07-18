✕ Close Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour

The January 6 committee is expected to receive the deleted text messages and audios by Secret Service by tomorrow, two members of the panel have said.

“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”

It came as Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticised the Secret Service, declaring that the agency had contradicted itself while trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on 5 and 6 January, 2021.

The US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.

The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s ally Steve Bannon’s trial on criminal contempt of Congress is expected to start on Monday on charges of refusing to comply with the House committee’s subpoena.

The committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday, 21 July