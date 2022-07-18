Jan 6 hearings – live: Steve Bannon’s contempt trial to begin as panel to receive deleted Secret Service texts
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour
The January 6 committee is expected to receive the deleted text messages and audios by Secret Service by tomorrow, two members of the panel have said.
“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”
It came as Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticised the Secret Service, declaring that the agency had contradicted itself while trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on 5 and 6 January, 2021.
The US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.
The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s ally Steve Bannon’s trial on criminal contempt of Congress is expected to start on Monday on charges of refusing to comply with the House committee’s subpoena.
The committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday, 21 July
Panel to receive deleted Secret Service messages by tomorrow
Two members of the House select committee have said that they expected the panel to get deleted US Secret Service text messages by tomorrow, after a subpoena was issued last week for the records.
“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, told ABC. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”
Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger also anticipated the messages from 5-6 January 2021 by tomorrow.
“I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they re-set their iPhones,” the congresswoman added. “That’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be.”
She said the exact relevance of the text is unknown. “We need all the texts,” Ms Lofgren said, in order “to get the full picture.”
Kinzinger hits out at Secret Service over ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts
Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticised the Secret Service on Sunday, declaring that the agency had contradicted itself while trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on 5 and 6 January, 2021.
The lawmaker outlined the problems with the agency’s statements in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
Kinzinger says Secret Service made ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts
‘We’ll know more Tuesday’, Kinzinger declares
Group of prominent conservatives refute Trump election fraud claims in report
A group of eight prominent conservatives has reviewed all 64 of the court cases by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and found all of them to be without merit.
The group, which was comprised of former Republican senators Gordon Smith and John Danforth, several former federal judges, and other high-ranking Republican officials, released a 72-page report stating that the 2020 election was “administered by trained professionals who reaffirmed their established track record for fairness” and urged their fellow conservatives to move on.
Group of conservatives release report refuting Trump claims of election fraud
The group reviewed all 64 legal cases filed by the former president and his allies and found their fraud claims baseless
ICYMI: Bannon says in leaked audio Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing
In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.
Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.
“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” says Mr Bannon in the audio. “He’s just gonna say he’s the winner.”
John Bowden reports.
Steve Bannon says Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing
Former White House official reveals plan in leaked audio
ICYMI: More details emerge about Trump witness tampering allegations
A day after Liz Cheney dropped the bombshell revelation that Donald Trump had tried to contact one of the Jan 6 committee’s witnesses, more details have emerged about the person in question.
The witness who the former president allegedly contacted was a member of the White House staff. The name of the person, who has been cooperating with the committee investigating the capitol riot, has not been made public yet.
Read more:
More details emerge about Jan 6 witness at centre of Trump tampering allegations
Witness is in a position to confirm part of testimony made by Cassidy Hutchinson
Fulton County prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies
The district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia has sent so-called “target” letters to prominent Georgia Republicans and allies of former president Donald Trump for her investigation into attempts to send a false slate of electors, Yahoo! News reported.
Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney, has sent letters to state Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and state Senator Brandon Beach.
Eric Garcia reports.
Georgia prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies
Comes as part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s investigation of false electors
Report: Trump allies fear Mark Meadows will be targeted by prosecutors
People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.
According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
“Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one attorney close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows will be prosecuted, report says
‘Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble’
Voices: Trump and Musk have fallen out of love — and I know why
These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened, says Noah Berlatsky.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fallen out of love — and I know exactly why
These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened
Amid denials, reports says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6
The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.
The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.
Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6 2021 after watchdog request: report
January 6 committee notified of missing messages
Deposition of Trump, Don Jr, Ivanka postponed due to Ivana Trump’s death
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.
There are no new dates.
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies