Liveupdated1658118903

Jan 6 hearings – live: Steve Bannon’s contempt trial to begin as panel to receive deleted Secret Service texts

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Andrew Naughtie,Shweta Sharma,Oliver O'Connell
Monday 18 July 2022 05:35
Comments

Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour

The January 6 committee is expected to receive the deleted text messages and audios by Secret Service by tomorrow, two members of the panel have said.

“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”

It came as Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticised the Secret Service, declaring that the agency had contradicted itself while trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on 5 and 6 January, 2021.

The US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.

The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s ally Steve Bannon’s trial on criminal contempt of Congress is expected to start on Monday on charges of refusing to comply with the House committee’s subpoena.

The committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday, 21 July

1658116953

Panel to receive deleted Secret Service messages by tomorrow

Two members of the House select committee have said that they expected the panel to get deleted US Secret Service text messages by tomorrow, after a subpoena was issued last week for the records.

“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, told ABC. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”

Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger also anticipated the messages from 5-6 January 2021 by tomorrow.

“I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they re-set their iPhones,” the congresswoman added. “That’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be.”

She said the exact relevance of the text is unknown. “We need all the texts,” Ms Lofgren said, in order “to get the full picture.”

Shweta Sharma18 July 2022 05:02
1658074553

Kinzinger hits out at Secret Service over ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticised the Secret Service on Sunday, declaring that the agency had contradicted itself while trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on 5 and 6 January, 2021.

The lawmaker outlined the problems with the agency’s statements in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.

Read more from The Independent's John Bowden:

Kinzinger says Secret Service made ‘very conflicting’ statements on deleted texts

‘We’ll know more Tuesday’, Kinzinger declares

John Bowden17 July 2022 17:15
1657980000

Group of prominent conservatives refute Trump election fraud claims in report

A group of eight prominent conservatives has reviewed all 64 of the court cases by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and found all of them to be without merit.

The group, which was comprised of former Republican senators Gordon Smith and John Danforth, several former federal judges, and other high-ranking Republican officials, released a 72-page report stating that the 2020 election was “administered by trained professionals who reaffirmed their established track record for fairness” and urged their fellow conservatives to move on.

Group of conservatives release report refuting Trump claims of election fraud

The group reviewed all 64 legal cases filed by the former president and his allies and found their fraud claims baseless

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 15:00
1657977300

ICYMI: Bannon says in leaked audio Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing

In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.

Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.

“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” says Mr Bannon in the audio. “He’s just gonna say he’s the winner.”

John Bowden reports.

Steve Bannon says Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing

Former White House official reveals plan in leaked audio

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 14:15
1657972800

ICYMI: More details emerge about Trump witness tampering allegations

A day after Liz Cheney dropped the bombshell revelation that Donald Trump had tried to contact one of the Jan 6 committee’s witnesses, more details have emerged about the person in question.

The witness who the former president allegedly contacted was a member of the White House staff. The name of the person, who has been cooperating with the committee investigating the capitol riot, has not been made public yet.

Read more:

More details emerge about Jan 6 witness at centre of Trump tampering allegations

Witness is in a position to confirm part of testimony made by Cassidy Hutchinson

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 13:00
1657971000

Fulton County prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies

The district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia has sent so-called “target” letters to prominent Georgia Republicans and allies of former president Donald Trump for her investigation into attempts to send a false slate of electors, Yahoo! News reported.

Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney, has sent letters to state Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and state Senator Brandon Beach.

Eric Garcia reports.

Georgia prosecutor sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies

Comes as part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s investigation of false electors

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 12:30
1657967400

Report: Trump allies fear Mark Meadows will be targeted by prosecutors

People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.

According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

“Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one attorney close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows will be prosecuted, report says

‘Everyone is strategising around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble’

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 11:30
1657963800

Voices: Trump and Musk have fallen out of love — and I know why

These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened, says Noah Berlatsky.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fallen out of love — and I know exactly why

These two wealthy narcissists share a brand identity, so it was only a matter of time before this happened

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 10:30
1657960200

Amid denials, reports says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6

The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.

The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.

Secret Service deleted texts from Jan 5 and 6 2021 after watchdog request: report

January 6 committee notified of missing messages

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 09:30
1657956600

Deposition of Trump, Don Jr, Ivanka postponed due to Ivana Trump’s death

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.

There are no new dates.

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings

Oliver O'Connell16 July 2022 08:30

