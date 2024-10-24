Model claims Trump groped her in ‘twisted game’ with Jeffrey Epstein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A former model has accused Donald Trump of groping her at an event at Trump Tower in 1993, during a “twisted game” the former president was playing with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Stacey Williams said she was introduced to Trump by the disgraced financier, who died in 2019, and that she understood the two men to be good friends. She said she had dated Epstein for a few months.

The alleged groping – which has been vehemently denied by the Trump campaign – occurred in the late winter or early spring of 1993, when Epstein suggested during a walk they were on that he and Williams stop to visit Trump at Trump Tower.

Williams alleged that shortly after arriving, Trump pulled her towards him as a greeting and began to put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and buttocks, leaving her frozen and “deeply confused.”

She also claimed that, at the same time, she saw Trump and Epstein smiling at each other and “continuing on in their conversation.” Williams made the allegations during a recent Zoom call organized by the group Survivors for Kamala, which supports the Democratic presidential nominee.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris Campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false.

Stacey Williams alleges she was groped by Donald Trump in 1993, after being introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein ( The Guardian )

“It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign to distract from the deeply concerning and newly unearthed allegations that the Second ‘Gentleman,’ Doug Emhoff, ‘forcefully slapped’ his ex-girlfriend and impregnated his nanny.

“It’s shameful that Kamala Harris, who wants to be the first female President, would use a woman to spread baseless lies about her opponent while covering up the truth about her own husband. Fake allegations like this are a disservice to women who are truly victims of assault, like the women in Doug Emhoff’s past.”

Williams, now 56, has shared parts of her allegation on social media posts in the past but revealed new details during Monday’s call.

After the alleged incident, she said that she and Epstein left Trump Tower and that she began to feel Epstein growing angry at her.

“Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: ‘Why did you do let him do that?’” she said on the Zoom call.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 ( Getty Images )

“He made me feel so disgusting and I remember at that moment being so utterly confused,” she said.

“As I absorbed what happened I felt like that was some sort of sick bet or game between the two of them. I was rolled in there like a piece of meat for some sort of challenge or twisted game.”

Survivors for Kamala also took out an ad in The New York Times this week, signed by 200 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, which was meant to serve as a reminder that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse in a court.

The president has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse previously. He has denied them all.

Last year, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996 and awarded her $5m in a judgment.