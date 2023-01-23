Trump news – live: Trump fills memorial speech for vlogger Diamond with his favourite rally gripes
Trump says there were no documents found at Mar-a-Lago, just ‘cool’ empty folders marked classified
Donald Trump has withdrawn a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after getting a warning from a federal judge.
The same judge sanctioned Donald Trump and his lawyer nearly $1m for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims that she and others rigged the 2016 presidential election.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge Middlebrooks said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a “pattern” of misusing the courts for his political agenda. “Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,” he wrote.
Mr Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba are now liable for $937,989 in sanctions.
Meanwhile, the former president angrily reacted to the failure of the Supreme Court to identify the source of the Roe v Wade decision leak that sparked outrage last year.
He shockingly called for the jailing of the Politico reporter, publisher, and editor who broke the story in an effort to force them to identify the source of the leak.
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to leave White House within weeks
White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mr Klain's expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected.
ICYMI: Active duty US Marines charged over Capitol riot
Three US Marines have been charged with participating in the January 6 riots after one of them posted photos from inside the US Capitol to their Instagram account.
Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate were slapped with federal misdemeanor charges after allegedly joining hundreds of Trump supporters in storming the Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday.
Bevan Hurley has the details.
Biden: ‘no there there’ with classified documents
Joe Biden is insisting that there is“no there there” following the discovery of classified documents at the president’s home and his post-vice presidential office.
Mr Biden used the phrase, first coined by the writer Gertrude Stein, as he dismissed the scandal during a visit to storm-ravaged California.
Graeme Massie reports from California.
Voices: Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point
Clayton Weimers of Reporters Without Borders writes:
This push to jail journalists for doing their jobs — their Constitutionally protected jobs — echoes a speech Trump gave last November, during which he mused about the same reporter being sexually assaulted in jail: “The reporter goes to jail. When the reporter learns he’s going to be married to a certain prisoner that’s extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say, ‘You know, I think I’m going to give you the information.’”
This isn’t mere idle talk. According to the New York Times, while president, Trump told FBI Director James Comey “to consider putting reporters in prison” during an Oval Office meeting. More recently, Rolling Stone reported that Trump gathered advisors to discuss ways around the First Amendment in order to emulate authoritarian leaders’ crackdowns on journalists.
ICYMI: Press freedom advocate calls Trump’s demand to jail reporters ‘appalling’
Donald Trump’s demand to jail a reporter who broke the story of a leaked Supreme Court draft has been denounced as “appalling” by a leading press freedom activist.
The top court has said that an eight-month investigation to try and identify who had leaked the draft of decision to overturn Roe v Wade had been unable to uncover the source of the leak.
The leaked draft, and its shuddering implications for the country, were published in May by Politico.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe reports from Seattle:
Hillary Clinton supporters goad Trump over lawsuit fine
Hillary Clinton supporters are taunting Donald Trump after he withdrew a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which followed a warning from a federal judge regarding a lawsuit against his 2016 opponent and other officials.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
‘Insult to the rule of law’: White House blasts Trump call to jail Supreme Court leak journalists
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s call to jail the Politico journalists who reported on the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
The twice-impeached ex-president, who during his term repeatedly disparaged the press as “the enemy of the people” and suggested White House reporters who reported unflattering information about him and his administration could be tried for treason, took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday after ater a Supreme Court leak investigation failed to identify a person responsible for leaking a draft of the high court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion to Politico last year.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.
Federal judge rules DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney
A federal judge has determined that Florida’s governor (and Donald Trump’s likely 2024 rival), Ron DeSantis, unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.
Alex Woodward reports.
New Brett Kavanaugh documentary ‘picks up where FBI investigation fell short’, says director
Director Doug Liman claims his new documentary about US Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh “picks up where the FBI investigation fell short”.
In 2018, Kavanaugh faced accusations from at least three women that he sexually assaulted them, or that they witnessed him sexually assaulting others.
The accusations were made after Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by former president Donald Trump.
Peony Hirwani reports on Bourne Identity director’s latest project.
The Trump v Clinton lawsuit: a brief history
Donald Trump and one of his attorneys have been fined almost $1m by a federal judge in Florida over what he ruled had been a “frivolous” lawsuit launched against ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and 30 other defendants.
Mr Trump had claimed his opponents had attempted to rig the 2016 US presidential election to try to prevent him from winning.
Joe Sommerlad takes a look at how that panned out:
