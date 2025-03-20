Trump tells Laura Ingraham Europe has ‘raped and pillaged’ the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In his latest affront to the nation’s allies, President Donald Trump claimed the European Union has “raped and pillaged” the U.S.

Trump spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday about the economy and the potential for a recession this year.

Trump didn’t directly answer when asked if he would rule out the possibility of a recession, claiming instead that the country’s problems were fueled by their allies.

“We’re gonna have the strongest economic country in the history of the world, of the planet,” he replied, dodging the question. “We are taking in so much money. Now, some people are unhappy because, you know, it has to come from somewhere. Some of it’s gonna come from Europe because not everybody’s gonna be doing as much business in Europe and other places.”

Trump then described himself as a “nationalist” and touted his recent talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia toward ending the war.

Ingraham pivoted back to the economy. “How do interest rates end up going down when we’re servicing our debt to the tune of about $1.2 trillion a year and they’re still deficit spending in Congress?” she asked. “How do we do that?”

The president said the U.S. has to pay off its debt. “We’re very under-leveraged when you look at the asset value of this country. But we’re over-leveraged in terms of cash flow. We’re gonna have big cash flow,” he said.

“For years, we allowed our country to be raped and pillaged,” said Trump, who was found civilly liable for sexual abuse and has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by 28 women. “Raped and pillaged. Terrible expressions. And that’s what happened. Much of it was done by our friends. Look at the European Union. We can’t sell cars to them, but they sell millions of cars to us. They don’t take our agricultural product, but we take theirs. The days are changing. We’re not gonna let this happen.”

The comments come weeks after Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, prompting the European Union to immediately retaliate. “The countermeasures we take today are strong but proportionate,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said when announcing tariffs worth €26 billion .

Trump also threatened a 200 percent tariff on alcoholic beverages imported from the 27-member bloc if it didn’t “immediately” remove its levies on American whiskey, he said in a Truth Social post earlier this month.

In that post, he also falsely claimed on Truth Social that the European Union was “formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.”

During a cabinet meeting in February, Trump similarly claimed: “Let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States. That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it.”