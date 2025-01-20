Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among President Donald Trump’s first priorities after assuming the White House is ordering all American flags be flown at full mast on inauguration day, regardless of any mourning periods.

Hours after being sworn into office, Trump signed five executive orders – the first four being a series of appointments within his administration. But executive order No. 5, the first non-appointment related order, declares the flags be flown at full mast for the remainder of Monday and any future inauguration days.

Trump ordered this after complaining flags would only be flown at half-staff during his inaugural celebrations because they coincidentally coincided with the 30-day mourning period honoring former president Jimmy Carter.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump signed five executive orders shortly after taking office on Monday - including one that made flags fly at full mast on a president’s inauguration ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“...because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the beginning of the month.

Per tradition, flags are flown at half-staff for 30 days following the death of a president. Carter died on December 29 at the age of 100.

Though the flags were meant to be flown at half-staff, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, ordered the flags around the Capitol to be raised to celebrate Trump’s inauguration.

Dozens of governors followed suit, ordering their state capitals to raise the flag for inauguration day. That included California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

open image in gallery Flags outside of the U.S. Capitol were flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the late former president Jimmy Carter ( Getty Images )

Trump is expected to sign at least 100 executive orders during his first week in office – many having to do with reshaping the executive branch, cracking down on immigration, rolling back energy regulations and slashing LGBT+ rights.

During his inaugural speech, the president previewed some of the executive orders such as getting rid of birthright citizenship – an attempt to revoke the right of children born in the U.S. to immigrant parents to live in the U.S. He also said he would try to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

But at the top of the list was ensuring any remaining American flags being flown at half-staff are be risen to full mast.