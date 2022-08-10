Trump news – live: White House was in on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid ex-president claims
Mary Trump says uncle’s ‘narcissism and sense of entitlement’ will have left him blindsided by FBI’s action
Trump supporters rally outside Mar-a-Lago after news of FBI raid
Donald Trump wasted little time in turning the FBI raid on his property at Mar-a-Lago in Florida into a fundraising opportunity, texting and emailing supporters for donations and asking them to fight with him against the “radical left”.
It was Mr Trump himself who revealed that FBI agents had executed a search warrant at his home saying in a statement that his residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.
Reaction from the Republican Party to the search of the former president’s residence has ranged from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promising to investigate the FBI once his party retakes the chamber, to calls to defund the bureau by Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, and reported discontent from Rep Jim Jordan about the “absolute silence” from the party’s Senate leadership. Mitch McConnell is yet to comment and is visiting flood-damaged parts of Kentucky.
A delegation of House GOP members is set to dine with Mr Trump tonight at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, the White House says President Joe Biden was not told about the search of his predecessor’s home ahead of time and referred further questions to the Justice Department.
GOP backs Trump’s 2024 election pitch after FBI raid
A call for support made by Donald Trump in a campaign-style video on social media where he said “the best is yet to come” is now seeing resounding backing from many Republicans, who cannot wait for the former president’s expected third run for the White House.
“One thing I can tell you. I believed he was going to run before. I’m stronger in my belief now,” said South Carolina’s senator Lindsey Graham from Columbia, who said that he spoke with Mr Trump and is certain another campaign is coming.
Indiana GOP representative Jim Banks said that “the sooner he kicks off his campaign, the better”.
Mr Banks, who is also the chair of the Republican Study Committee, was among about a dozen Republican lawmakers who spent several hours on Tuesday evening with Mr Trump at his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The meal with the former president included steak, scallops, mashed potatoes, salad and a Trump cookie.
In the get-together, Mr Banks said that the group talked about the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.
Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents
Following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in southern Florida, state lawmaker Anthony Sabatini called for the arrest of federal agents and urged the state to “sever all ties” with the Department of Justice.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Florida lawmaker calls for arrest of FBI agents and to ‘sever ties with DOJ’
‘It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session and amend our laws regarding federal agencies’
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets upside down American flag amid GOP fury
Multiple Republican elected officials criticised the FBI’s raid on former president Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago on Monday evening.
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Mr Trump’s biggest defenders in Congress, tweeted an upside down American flag. She also wrote in all-caps “DEFUND THE FBI!”.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets upside down US flag after raid on Trump’s home
‘If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you’
Michael Cohen posts grinning reaction to FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen joined the chorus celebrating the raids at former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence with a grinning selfie he posted on Twitter.
Stuti Mishra reports.
Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen posts grinning reaction to FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
‘#KarmaBoomerang,’ writes Cohen as he posts grinning selfie
What happens next and will the scandal stop Trump running in 2024?
Donald Trump has complained after the FBI staged a sudden, dramatic raid on his palatial Florida estate Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening.
The 45th US president, who lost the White House after just one term and left Washington DC in disgrace in January 2021 following the deadly Capitol riot, predictably denounced the agents’ actions as evidence of a Democratic Party-led conspiracy to stop him launching a fresh tilt at the presidency in 2024.
Here’s what you need to know about what could happen next.
What happens next after the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home?
Ex-president’s Florida home raided by FBI agents on Monday, seemingly over the removal of classified records from the White House at the close of his presidency
Everything you need to know about Mar-a-Lago, the one-time ‘Winter White House’
Mar-a-Lago itself, the property “currently under siege”, covers 62,500 square feet and boasts no fewer than 126 rooms.
Here’s everything you need to know about the property.
Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s home Mar-a-Lago
Palatial Palm Beach mansion, built by eccentric heiress in 1920s, now ex-president’s primary residence
Trump claims White House was in on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Biden knew’
Donald Trump says that Joe Biden “knew” that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was going to be raided by the FBI, a claim that the White House has already denied.
Mr Trump took to his Truth Social website on Tuesday night, the day after federal agents executed a search warrant at his sprawling estate in Palm Beach while he was in New York.
Trump claims White House was in on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump says that Joe Biden “knew” that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was going to be raided by the FBI, a claim that the White House has already denied.
Don Jr mocked for saying FBI raid is ‘ripping this country apart’
Former president Donald Trump’s son was mocked on social media after he claimed that an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening is “ripping the country apart.”
Donald Trump Jr mocked for saying FBI raid on his dad is ‘ripping this country apart’
FBI agents conducted a search at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida’s Palm Beach
Mary Trump says uncle is ‘panicked’ by FBI raid
Donald Trump’s niece, author and psychologist Mary Trump, appeared on cable news just hours after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, saying that her uncle is panicked by the actions of the federal authorities.
The FBI raided the home on Monday and Mr Trump “may have been told it was coming”, according to his niece, but she added that he wouldn’t have thought that the agency would really go through with it in the end.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
‘It’s coming fast and furious’: Mary Trump says uncle is ‘panicked’ by FBI raid
‘This is just an example, in a very long line of examples, of Donald’s narcissism and sense of entitlement’
Trump may not be able to office again over classified documents, lawyer says
Donald Trump could be legally disqualified from holding office again if he is convicted of unlawfully taking or destroying government records from the White House, a Democrat elections lawyer has noted following the FBI’s raid of his property.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Trump could be ‘disqualified from holding office again over classified documents’
Marc Elias, a Democrat lawyer, says the raid could become a ‘blockbuster in American politics’
