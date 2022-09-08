✕ Close Bill Barr says Mar-a-Lago documents special master ruling was ‘wrong’

Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr was asked on Fox News for his thoughts on the unfolding scandal of the Mar-a-Lago secret documents, noting that the inclusion of personal papers in the trove linked the former president to the classified materials.

Asked what he thought about the possibility of Mr Trump being indicted by the Department of Justice, Mr Barr said: “I think they’re getting very close to that point, frankly.”

Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to complain that the FBI had stolen his personal medical records in the search of his Palm Beach property, though the warrant stated that anything around the classified material could also be seized and then returned.

Meanwhile, far-right agitator Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face his own new criminal indictment, according to reports.

Mr Bannon faces new charges reportedly linked to his part in an effort to raise funds for a wall on the US-Mexico border, an allegedly fraudulent scheme for which he faced federal charges last year before being pardoned by Mr Trump.