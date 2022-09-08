Trump news – live: Ex-president claims FBI stole personal papers as Barr says DoJ ‘getting very close’ to indictment
Former Trump attorney general has been speaking frankly about possible case against his ex-boss on Fox News
Bill Barr says Mar-a-Lago documents special master ruling was ‘wrong’
Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr was asked on Fox News for his thoughts on the unfolding scandal of the Mar-a-Lago secret documents, noting that the inclusion of personal papers in the trove linked the former president to the classified materials.
Asked what he thought about the possibility of Mr Trump being indicted by the Department of Justice, Mr Barr said: “I think they’re getting very close to that point, frankly.”
Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to complain that the FBI had stolen his personal medical records in the search of his Palm Beach property, though the warrant stated that anything around the classified material could also be seized and then returned.
Meanwhile, far-right agitator Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face his own new criminal indictment, according to reports.
Mr Bannon faces new charges reportedly linked to his part in an effort to raise funds for a wall on the US-Mexico border, an allegedly fraudulent scheme for which he faced federal charges last year before being pardoned by Mr Trump.
What are the new charges against Steve Bannon?
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist and the ex-editor of Breitbart, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Bannon and three other men were charged with fraud in August 2020 following a federal investigation into the “We Build the Wall” fundraising initiative, intended to generate the capital needed to pay for the president’s signature US-Mexico border wall to block illegal immigration.
Joe Sommerlad has the details.
What are the new charges against Steve Bannon and what do they mean?
Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist and ex-Breitbart editor bracing for new prosecution by state of New York over border wall fundraising scheme
Barr says DoJ should appeal ‘wrong’ special master ruling
Donald Trump’s former attorney general says the recent ruling to appoint an outside arbiter for the documents in the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago investigation won’t get the former president out of legal jeopardy.
“I don’t think the appointment of the special master is going to hold up, but even if it does, I don’t see it fundamentally changing the trajectory,” Bill Barr told Fox News on Tuesday.
He had more to say on Wednesday morning, indicating that the likelihood of an indictment was getting close:
Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president again
Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.
Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.
Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No. But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”
Andrew Naughtie has the story.
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’
The former secretary of state has pushed back on the false equivalence drawn between Mar-a-Lago documents and her private email server
Trump falsely claims FBI of ‘improperly’ seized medical records showing his ‘absolutely perfect’ health
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home and office of taking his personal medical and tax records without proper cause.
According to the warrant authorising the 8 August search of the twice-impeached ex-president’s property, which a federal magistrate judge approved after finding probable cause to believe evidence of multiple federal crimes would be found at his property, FBI agents were ordered to search Mr Trump’s office, as well as “all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored” at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the former president’s claims.
Trump falsely accuses FBI of ‘improperly’ seizing his medical and tax records
Mr Trump claims to be a ‘perfect physical specimen’ even though his last physical exam as president showed him to be clinically obese
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas portrait ceremony?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama were finally unveiled at the White House today after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.
The Obamas were in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.
Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of every commander-in-chief in American history, from George Washington in the East Room onwards.
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits?
Republican’s hostility meant no painting of America’s first Black president and first lady have hung at the White House until now
Eric Trump says father is too ‘neat’ to leave top secret papers lying around
Eric Trump claims his father is too “neat” to keep papers lying around after it was revealed that some of the seized classified documents taken from Donald Trump’s Florida had contained details of the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country.
“I think the judge is 100 per cent right,” Eric Trump told Fox News on Tuesday, referring to the 45th president being granted the request of a special master to view the documents.
“You literally have the FBI spending more time leaking stuff to the press,” he added.
“These pictures, do you think my father happens to just leave documents all over his office floor? I can tell you my father is a very, very neat guy. He doesn’t leave documents staged all over an office floor. It is crazy.”
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Eric Trump says father Donald too is ‘neat’ to leave top secret papers lying around
‘I can tell you my father is a very, very neat guy’
ICYMI: Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
A security camera outside the elections office in rural Coffee County captured their arrival. The footage also shows that some local election officials were at the office during what the Georgia secretary of state’s office has described as “alleged unauthorized access” of election equipment.
Security footage from two weeks later raises additional alarms — showing two people who were instrumental in Trump’s wider efforts to undermine the election results entering the office and staying for hours.
Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach
Trump spokesman says paper ‘colluded’ with FBI over nuclear secrets claims
Donald Trump’s spokesperson has accused The Washington Post of ”colluding” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it reported that the former president kept details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities at his Florida home.
Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director, alleged the Post “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” without denying the report.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Trump spokesman reacts to nuclear secrets claims by saying paper ‘colluded’ with FBI
Trump earlier denied storing nuclear secrets at his private residence
Trump and JD Vance mocked for scheduling rally during Ohio State football game
Former president Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance.
There’s just one problem: The rally takes place at 7:00 pm, which is the same time that the Ohio State University will play the University of Toledo.
Eric Garcia reports on the scheduling snafu.
Trump and JD Vance schedule rally at same time as Ohio State football game
The rally will take place during the Ohio State University football game against the University of Toledo.
Takeaways from the AP/Frontline Michael Flynn investigation
Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and onetime national security adviser to President Donald Trump, has been systematically building a political movement based on Christian nationalist ideas.
Flynn was a leader of the “Stop the Steal” effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Flynn sat in the front row at a rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, when then-President Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol.
In the years since, Flynn has traversed the United States, trying to assemble his own political support.
An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series Frontline found that Flynn has used public appearances to energise voters, made political endorsements to build alliances and amassed a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way, Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.
The AP and Frontline spoke with dozens of people, reviewed campaign finance records, corporate and charity filings, social media posts and similar open-source information, and attended several public events where Flynn appeared. Reporters examined dozens of Flynn’s speeches, interviews and public appearances.
Flynn himself sat down for a rare on-camera interview with what he calls the mainstream media.
Here are the key takeaways from the investigation:
Takeaways from the AP/Frontline Michael Flynn investigation
Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and onetime national security adviser to President Donald Trump, has been systematically building a political movement based on Christian nationalist ideas
