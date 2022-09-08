Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1662673789

Trump news – live: Justice Department appeals special master ruling as Jan 6 grand jury examining Trump PAC

Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes

Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell,Shweta Sharma
Thursday 08 September 2022 22:49
Comments

Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II

The Department of Justice is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.

The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.

Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment. The case is believed to relate to fraud charges stemming from a fundraising entity, We Build The Wall. The former president pardoned him when he faced federal charges on the matter, but had now power over state-level prosecutions.

Mr Trump paused from ranting on Truth Social about the “perverts and lowlifes” at the Lincoln Project to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The former president also hailed the new monarch, King Charles III, in a post proclaiming he would be a “Great and Wonderful King” and “an inspiration to everyone”.

Recommended

1662673514

Man charged with sending ‘Zodiac Killer’ meme death threats to Ted Cruz

A Maryland man has been charged with sending death threats to Senator Ted Cruz, in which he used the “Zodiac Killer” Internet meme insult against the Texas politician.

Justin Kuchta, 39, is accused of using a government-issued computer to make the threats against Mr Cruz, whom he did not specifically name but clearly referenced.

Investigators say that the suspect replied to an online invitation from the office of a Texas member of Congress, in which he threatened to kill him at the event.

Graeme Massie reports.

Man charged with sending death threats to Ted Cruz that echoed ‘Zodiac Killer’ meme

Texas politician, who was two when killings started, has repeatedly poked fun at the comparison

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 22:45
1662671714

Hillary Clinton doesn’t ‘understand how’ Trump able to take classified files

Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago given her knowledge of how classified information is handled.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Hillary Clinton says she doesn’t ‘understand how’ Trump was allowed to take files

‘I don’t understand how he was permitted to take them even to the [White House] residence, let alone to a country club in Florida’

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 22:15
1662670691

Poll: Americans agree with Biden view — Trump is a threat to democracy

President Joe Biden believes that Donald Trump and his allies in the GOP are a threat to the country, and democracy. According to a new poll, a majority of Americans agree.

The findings came in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday.

John Bowden has the survey details.

Poll shows Americans agree with Biden, view Trump as threat to democracy

But many Americans still worry that efforts to fight Trumpism are divisive

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 21:58
1662669914

DOJ appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation.

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 21:45
1662668594

Watch: Trump pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Donald Trump appears on GB News to pay tribute to the Queen
Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 21:23
1662668114

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat

Rick Scott of the Lincoln Project said he welcomed former president Donald Trump’s threats to sue the group of former Republican strategists who have released ads that sharply criticised him.

Mr Trump threatened legal action on his social networking platform Truth Social over a new ad, which aired on a local Fox affiliate and not Fox News proper.

Eric Garcia reports.

‘Go for it b****!’: Lincoln Project launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat

’We’re delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald’, the former Republican operative says

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 21:15
1662666639

Justice Department appealing special master ruling

The Department of Justice is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 20:50
1662665407

ICYMI: Trump told aides he kept Russia probe documents to save them from destruction

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.

During his final days at the White House, Mr Trump and his team pushed to declassify the documents, dreading that the papers would expose a plot against him, Rolling Stone reported.

According to people aware of the situation, the former president was “concerned” Mr Biden’s administration, which he called the “deep state” would “shred”, bury, or destroy “the evidence” that could prove the Republican leader was “wronged”.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more.

Trump told aides he kept Russia documents he feared Biden would ‘shred’, report says

Trump was accused of colluding with Moscow to win the 2016 elections

Andrew Naughtie8 September 2022 20:30
1662664725

Trump hails King Charles III

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-day 75 Commemorations on 5 June 2019

(Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump says that King Charles III will be a “Great and Wonderful King” who will be “an inspiration to everyone”.

Mr Trump and the King both attended the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the D-Day landings.

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 20:18
1662663007

Geraldo Rivera finally shuns Trump

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera has said in no unclear terms that he is over former President Donald Trump.

Mr Rivera made a statement on Twitter on Wednesday lamenting the state of US democracy and placing the blame solely at the former president’s feet.

“Election Deniers depress me,” he wrote. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections.”

The Fox News regular is one of a few on the network to question Mr Trump’s actions on moral grounds, and has been critical of the former president for several years. He said on Wednesday that he could never support Mr Trump again.

“For all his positive accomplishments, and there are many, I could never support him again,” he wrote. “Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re [second] rate.”

Graig Graziosi reports.

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera says he ‘could never support’ Trump again

Rivera likened election deniers to suicide cultists worshipping Mr Trump

Oliver O'Connell8 September 2022 19:50

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in