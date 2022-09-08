Trump news – live: Justice Department appeals special master ruling as Jan 6 grand jury examining Trump PAC
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II
The Department of Justice is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.
Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment. The case is believed to relate to fraud charges stemming from a fundraising entity, We Build The Wall. The former president pardoned him when he faced federal charges on the matter, but had now power over state-level prosecutions.
Mr Trump paused from ranting on Truth Social about the “perverts and lowlifes” at the Lincoln Project to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.
The former president also hailed the new monarch, King Charles III, in a post proclaiming he would be a “Great and Wonderful King” and “an inspiration to everyone”.
Man charged with sending ‘Zodiac Killer’ meme death threats to Ted Cruz
A Maryland man has been charged with sending death threats to Senator Ted Cruz, in which he used the “Zodiac Killer” Internet meme insult against the Texas politician.
Justin Kuchta, 39, is accused of using a government-issued computer to make the threats against Mr Cruz, whom he did not specifically name but clearly referenced.
Investigators say that the suspect replied to an online invitation from the office of a Texas member of Congress, in which he threatened to kill him at the event.
Graeme Massie reports.
Man charged with sending death threats to Ted Cruz that echoed ‘Zodiac Killer’ meme
Texas politician, who was two when killings started, has repeatedly poked fun at the comparison
Hillary Clinton doesn’t ‘understand how’ Trump able to take classified files
Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago given her knowledge of how classified information is handled.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Hillary Clinton says she doesn’t ‘understand how’ Trump was allowed to take files
‘I don’t understand how he was permitted to take them even to the [White House] residence, let alone to a country club in Florida’
Poll: Americans agree with Biden view — Trump is a threat to democracy
President Joe Biden believes that Donald Trump and his allies in the GOP are a threat to the country, and democracy. According to a new poll, a majority of Americans agree.
The findings came in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday.
John Bowden has the survey details.
Poll shows Americans agree with Biden, view Trump as threat to democracy
But many Americans still worry that efforts to fight Trumpism are divisive
DOJ appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case
Watch: Trump pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat
Rick Scott of the Lincoln Project said he welcomed former president Donald Trump’s threats to sue the group of former Republican strategists who have released ads that sharply criticised him.
Mr Trump threatened legal action on his social networking platform Truth Social over a new ad, which aired on a local Fox affiliate and not Fox News proper.
Eric Garcia reports.
‘Go for it b****!’: Lincoln Project launches fiery video at Trump after legal threat
’We’re delighted by the thought you would try to sue us, Donald’, the former Republican operative says
Justice Department appealing special master ruling
The Department of Justice is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
ICYMI: Trump told aides he kept Russia probe documents to save them from destruction
Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.
During his final days at the White House, Mr Trump and his team pushed to declassify the documents, dreading that the papers would expose a plot against him, Rolling Stone reported.
According to people aware of the situation, the former president was “concerned” Mr Biden’s administration, which he called the “deep state” would “shred”, bury, or destroy “the evidence” that could prove the Republican leader was “wronged”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more.
Trump told aides he kept Russia documents he feared Biden would ‘shred’, report says
Trump was accused of colluding with Moscow to win the 2016 elections
Trump hails King Charles III
Former president Donald Trump says that King Charles III will be a “Great and Wonderful King” who will be “an inspiration to everyone”.
Mr Trump and the King both attended the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the D-Day landings.
Geraldo Rivera finally shuns Trump
Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera has said in no unclear terms that he is over former President Donald Trump.
Mr Rivera made a statement on Twitter on Wednesday lamenting the state of US democracy and placing the blame solely at the former president’s feet.
“Election Deniers depress me,” he wrote. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections.”
The Fox News regular is one of a few on the network to question Mr Trump’s actions on moral grounds, and has been critical of the former president for several years. He said on Wednesday that he could never support Mr Trump again.
“For all his positive accomplishments, and there are many, I could never support him again,” he wrote. “Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re [second] rate.”
Graig Graziosi reports.
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera says he ‘could never support’ Trump again
Rivera likened election deniers to suicide cultists worshipping Mr Trump
