Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home and office of taking his personal medical and tax records without proper cause.

According to the warrant authorising the 8 August search of the twice-impeached ex-president’s property, which a federal magistrate judge approved after finding probable cause to believe evidence of multiple federal crimes would be found at his property, FBI agents were ordered to search Mr Trump’s office, as well as “all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored” at his Mar-a-Lago club.

In addition to authorising the FBI to seize all “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of” parts of the US criminal code outlawing unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice plus “any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located,” US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also ordered agents to seize “any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together” with the boxes containing classified documents.

The warrant therefore permitted the FBI to take possession of all the boxes in the storage room where agents found more than 11,000 government-owned documents, including some documents which the government described as so highly classified that Department of Justice officials reviewing them needed to obtain additional security clearances.

According to legal experts, the reason FBI agents would need to seize boxes found alongside the classified or other government-owned records is to establish whether Mr Trump was storing them alongside his own personal property, which would be a violation of US law.

Yet Mr Trump is continuing to falsely accuse agents of seizing property without authorisation.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said recent court filings by the government have shown agents “improperly took [his] complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles”.

The ex-president, whose last physical examination established him to be clinically obese, said “at least” the aforementioned medical records would show him to be “very healthy” and “an absolutely perfect physical specimen”.

Mr Trump also accused FBI agents of seizing personal tax records that were “illegal to take” despite a warrant authorising them to do so, as well as “lawyer/client/privileged information”.

He concluded his rant by comparing the search to the “days of the Soviet Union” even though that defunct communist country would not have required a judge to sign off on a search of his home.