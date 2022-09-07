✕ Close Bill Barr tears apart Trump’s secret papers defence saying DoJ was being ‘jerked around’

FBI agents found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.

The revelation severely undercuts Mr Trump’s defence that the documents are harmless or meant for a future presidential library or other projects.

Earlier Former Attorney General Bill Barr believes Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on having a special master review the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago was wrong, deeply flawed, and should be appealed by the government.

Mr Barr told Fox News there is a case against Donald Trump regardless of the content of the documents, based on their presence in his residence because they were subpoenaed but not received, and therefore the government was deceived before the FBI search uncovered them.

The former president was seen to have achieved a minor legal victory through the judge’s ruling, though Mr Barr believes it will just delay the investigation.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CBS News that she believes Mr Trump led and encouraged a criminal seditious conspiracy against the US, contrasting her response to losing the 2016 election to his 2020 loss.

In a series of tweets, Secretary Clinton also laid out the differences between her alleged email controversy and the scandal engulfing the former president, denying there was any comparison as she had been found to have no classified documents. “Zero,” she said, underlining the point.