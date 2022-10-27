Trump news – live: Trump snubs Ron DeSantis with Florida rally and shares post dismissing his 2024 chances
Ex-president will campaign alongside both incumbents and newcomers whom he has already endorsed
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally
Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
However, his Florida rally will apparently not feature Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most viable opponent in a hypothetical Republican 2024 presidential primary. Mr DeSantis himself is up for re-election but is expected to have no trouble winning his race against former governor Charlie Crist.
The former president also shared a post on Truth Social in which Megyn Kelly says she thinks the Republican base wouldn’t leave Mr Trump to support anyone else unless he picked them personally.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents.
The news comes after Mark Meadows, who served as Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.
Trump Org prosecutor argues if every juror who had negative view of Trump excused there would be no jury at all
A prosecutor in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of the Trump Organization said on Thursday that if every prospective juror who disliked former President Donald Trump was excused from the case, there would not be a jury.
“If we were to strike every juror who had a negative opinion about Donald Trump, we wouldn’t be able to get a jury at all,” lead prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger, told New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan, Insider reports.
“This is not about Donald Trump,” but about his business, stressed Ms Hoffinger, chief investigator for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
Defence attorneys for the Trump Organization, Mr Trump eponymous real estate company, have already tried to deny a juror a place on the panel because he referred to the former president as “narcissistic”.
The huge allowed the juror to remain on the panel as he had also said he used to think Mr Trump was funny before he became president, noting that his opinions of the former president referred to how he conducted himself and not about him overall.
Jury selection for the high-profile trial in heavily Democrat Manhattan took three days, but all 12 jurors have now been selected.
Here’s some of our earlier reporting on the case and the difficulty in choosing a fair jury.
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump tax trial
Jury selection underway in landmark Trump Organization tax trial
Trump teasing 2024 run with Iowa rally
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The event, set for Nov. 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.
Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump’s future.
Read more:
Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of midterms as he teases 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley
Trump knocks Biden while teeing off at Saudi-backed golf tournament
Former President Donald Trump joked about his successor Joe Biden while taking part in a golf tournament at the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Pro-Am in Miami today.
The former president was at the Trump National Doral course alongside a number of professional players this morning when he made the comment.
Mr Trump hit a shot and then said to the camera: “Do you think Biden could do that? I don’t think so. I don’t so.”
Trump to hold Florida rally but snubs DeSantis
Donald Trump will host a rally in his new chosen home state of Florida just two days before Election Day, and a key absence is already raising eyebrows in the GOP and national press.
Typically, when a former president holds a campaign rally in an election year, their attendance is the big story of the day. But when Donald Trump’s Save America PAC announced his plans to host the rally in the backyard of rising GOP star Ron DeSantis without the governor in attendance, the potential snub became the headline.
John Bowden has the latest.
Trump snubs DeSantis by announcing rally in Florida without governor
Former president and Florida governor are GOP’s two top 2024 prospects
Armed ‘vigilantes’ and conspiracy theorists threaten to disrupt midterm elections
The latest calls to action join an army of election observers – fuelled by bogus claims of widespread election fraud and Donald Trump’s ongoing false narrative that the presidency was stolen from him – preparing for Election Day and its aftermath, and aiming to do what Trump and his allies failed to do in 2020.
More than 40 per cent of voters are now worried about threats of violence or intimidation at the ballot box this year, according to polling from Reuters.
Alex Woodward looks at the potential threats to the 2022 midterms.
Armed 'vigilantes' and conspiracy theorists threaten to disrupt midterm elections
Voting rights groups, federal lawsuits and the Justice Department are sounding the alarm over a surge of voter suppression campaigns in closely watched states, Alex Woodward reports
Trump shares Megyn Kelly rant blasting DeSantis’s 2024 chances
Donald Trump gleefully shared comments made by former Fox News anchor and Trump nemesis Megyn Kelly dismissing the chances of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2024.
The former president shared the comments which were included in Dave Rubin’s podcast after Ms Kelly initially made them on The Rubin Report on 16 October.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump shares Megyn Kelly rant blasting DeSantis's 2024 prospects
Former Fox News host says Maga base ‘think Trump was screwed out of his last election, that he was screwed out of his first term by all the craziness’
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.
Alex Woodward reports.
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official's phone records
Republican Party official is among ‘fake electors’ targeted by House committee’s investigation
Trump-flavoured violence rears its head in advance of midterm elections
More than 40 per cent of voters are now worried about threats of violence or intimidation at the ballot box this year, according to polling from Reuters. The same survey found that 67 per cent of voters are worried about post-election violence – and an elections task force at the US Department of Justice also found that Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania are all particular hotbeds for threats against election workers.
There is no direct connection between Donald Trump and the sometimes armed vigilante groups that are cropping up to “defend” the integrity of the midterm elections, but as Alex Woodward writes, the rhetoric and tactics of these groups carry a distinct echo of January 6 – and of the lies Mr Trump has told about the 2020 election since before it was even held.
Read more:
Armed 'vigilantes' and conspiracy theorists threaten to disrupt midterm elections
Voting rights groups, federal lawsuits and the Justice Department are sounding the alarm over a surge of voter suppression campaigns in closely watched states, Alex Woodward reports
ICYMI: Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia
A judge in South Carolina ruled that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a grand jury in an investigation about Republican attempts to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller denied Mr Meadows’s attempt to stop a petition to stop him from testifying in an investigation advised by Fulton County’s district attorney. Mr Miller said that going to Atlanta would not present an “undue hardship.”
“Well, you have eloquently enumerated your arguments, which I think perhaps an appellate court can review, but based on what’s before me today I’m going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation,” Mr Miller told Mr Meadows’s attorney James Bannister.
Eric Garcia has the story:
Judge rules that Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia election meddling probe
Attorney for Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff plans to appeal
Analysis: Why Trump isn’t campaigning in important states
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia takes a look at Donald Trump’s latest midterm campaign rally itinerary, which includes stops in relatively safe Iowa and Florida but ignores Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.
As ever, it seems the logic underpinning the plans revolves around Mr Trump alone:
Read the full analysis below.
Trump is holding rallies in some strange places during the midterms. Here's why
The former president is going on a vanity tour — and one where he isn’t always going to be greeted with open arms
