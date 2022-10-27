✕ Close Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally

Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

However, his Florida rally will apparently not feature Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most viable opponent in a hypothetical Republican 2024 presidential primary. Mr DeSantis himself is up for re-election but is expected to have no trouble winning his race against former governor Charlie Crist.

The former president also shared a post on Truth Social in which Megyn Kelly says she thinks the Republican base wouldn’t leave Mr Trump to support anyone else unless he picked them personally.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents.

The news comes after Mark Meadows, who served as Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.