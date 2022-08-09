Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hours after the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, MSNBC’s Morning Joe delighted many viewers on Tuesday morning with a specific choice of music during a transition to a commercial break.

Following a discussion about the implications of Monday night’s raid at the Palm Beach property led by co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, a montage of the former president leaving Trump Tower in New York City was broadcast.

The footage was accompanied by the piano exit from “Layla” written by Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon which features prominently on the soundtrack to the movie Goodfellas.

In a scene from the acclaimed 1990 Martin Scorsese film, which charts the rise and fall of a mob associate and his friends and family, a number of dead bodies are discovered as “Layla” plays over the top.

Viewers were deeply amused at the juxtaposition and showed their appreciation on Twitter.

“To the @Morning_Joe producer who used Layla: Piano Exit to go to commercial after discussion of the FBI and Mar-a-Lago: you are a superstar,” wrote @freyburg.

“LOL. Morning Joe playing the Layla ending going to commercial like we’re replaying Goodfellas uncovering all the bodies,” tweeted @mongotooz.

User @DarthHendrick posted: “LMAO #MorningJoe is playing that theme from Goodfellas when everything was falling apart! This might become a National Holiday! #TrumpRaid.”

The team at Morning Joe was not alone in trolling former president Trump following the search of his South Florida home.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a wry dig her former presidential rival promoting a hat, and searches for “popcorn gif” surged as people tuned into the news last night.

While the Justice Department has not officially commented on the reason for the search as of Tuesday morning (9 August), it is believed to be part of the investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House at the close of his presidency or related to the grand jury investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot.

In the lead-up to the 2016 campaign, Mr Trump was a frequent guest or caller on Morning Joe.

During his presidency he turned on Mr Scarborough and Ms Brzezinski, hurling insults at them on Twitter after they were critical of the then-president and his administration.