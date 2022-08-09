Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Morning Joe’ appears to troll Trump with Goodfellas music after segment on FBI raid

Piano exit from ‘Layla’ features prominently in classic mob movie

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 09 August 2022 18:13
Comments

Related Video: ‘It’s coming fast and furious’: Trump’s niece says uncle is panicked after FBI raid

Hours after the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, MSNBC’s Morning Joe delighted many viewers on Tuesday morning with a specific choice of music during a transition to a commercial break.

Following a discussion about the implications of Monday night’s raid at the Palm Beach property led by co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, a montage of the former president leaving Trump Tower in New York City was broadcast.

The footage was accompanied by the piano exit from “Layla” written by Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon which features prominently on the soundtrack to the movie Goodfellas.

In a scene from the acclaimed 1990 Martin Scorsese film, which charts the rise and fall of a mob associate and his friends and family, a number of dead bodies are discovered as “Layla” plays over the top.

Viewers were deeply amused at the juxtaposition and showed their appreciation on Twitter.

Recommended

“To the @Morning_Joe producer who used Layla: Piano Exit to go to commercial after discussion of the FBI and Mar-a-Lago: you are a superstar,” wrote @freyburg.

“LOL. Morning Joe playing the Layla ending going to commercial like we’re replaying Goodfellas uncovering all the bodies,” tweeted @mongotooz.

User @DarthHendrick posted: “LMAO #MorningJoe is playing that theme from Goodfellas when everything was falling apart! This might become a National Holiday! #TrumpRaid.”

The team at Morning Joe was not alone in trolling former president Trump following the search of his South Florida home.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a wry dig her former presidential rival promoting a hat, and searches for “popcorn gif” surged as people tuned into the news last night.

While the Justice Department has not officially commented on the reason for the search as of Tuesday morning (9 August), it is believed to be part of the investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House at the close of his presidency or related to the grand jury investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot.

Recommended

In the lead-up to the 2016 campaign, Mr Trump was a frequent guest or caller on Morning Joe.

During his presidency he turned on Mr Scarborough and Ms Brzezinski, hurling insults at them on Twitter after they were critical of the then-president and his administration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in