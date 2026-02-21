Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has urged networks to broadcast “patriotic, pro-America” content for the country’s 250th birthday.

Many Americans may not have known who the FCC chair is if not for recent controversies between the Trump administration and late-night television hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Carr and the administration as a whole have been accused of stomping on First Amendment rights by trying to influence what broadcasters air.

Now, Carr has asked broadcasters to join the Pledge America Campaign, in which they would air “patriotic, pro-America content that celebrates the American journey and inspires its citizens by highlighting the historic accomplishments of this great nation from our founding through the Trump Administration today,” according to a Friday statement.

This upcoming July 4 will mark 250 years of American independence and the White House has created its own task force to plan festivities.

open image in gallery Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has urged networks to broadcast 'patriotic, pro-America' content for the country’s 250th birthday ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Carr has suggested broadcasters air programming geared toward this “non-partisan celebration” and gave examples, including running specials about American history, starting each broadcast day with the Pledge of Allegiance, or airing music by “America’s greatest composers.” Such artists listed in the statement were John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin.

“I am calling on broadcasters to pledge to provide programming that promotes civic education, national pride, and our shared history. This type of programming is more relevant than ever, as surveys show that civics education is in rapid decline. And classic programming such as Schoolhouse Rock! is now only found in online archives.

“Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to help address these concerning developments by providing programming that celebrates the remarkable story of American Independence while also tailoring it to the specific needs of their local communities, in furtherance of their public interest obligations,” Carr said.

Anna Gomez, the only Democratic FCC Commissioner, rebuked Carr’s Pledge America Campaign, writing on X, “Nothing is more American than defending our constitutional rights against those who would erode our civil liberties.

open image in gallery Many Americans may not have known who the FCC chair is if not for recent controversies between the Trump administration and late-night television hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

“If broadcasters choose to participate in this FCC campaign, they can do so by defending their First Amendment rights and refusing government interference.”

In September, ABC decided to briefly suspend Kimmel’s late-night show after comments he made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. ABC’s decision came after Carr pressured the network to “take action” against Kimmel for his comments.

Upon his show’s return, Kimmel called out Carr, mentioning a 2022 social media post from the FCC official that read, “Political satire is one of the oldest and most important forms of free speech.”

Colbert recently took a jab at Carr after the comedian this week claimed CBS lawyers blocked him from broadcasting an interview with James Talarico, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Texas, on The Late Show.

open image in gallery Carr and the administration as a whole have been accused of stomping on First Amendment rights by trying to influence what broadcasters air ( Nathan Howard/Getty Images )

The FFC has a rule requiring broadcasters to offer equal time to each political candidate in a race. It has long been understood that talk shows are exempt from the rule, but the communications agency warned in January not all late-night and daytime programs are exempt.

“Carr said he was thinking about dropping the exception for talk shows because he said that some of them were motivated by partisan purposes,” Colbert said on his show Monday. “Well, sir, you’re chairman of the FCC. So FCC you. Because I think you are motivated by partisan purposes yourself.”

CBS has denied that it blocked The Late Show from broadcasting the Talarico interview, saying “The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates.”

The FCC rules built for broadcast don't apply to digital platforms and the video of the interview has since been watched on The Late Show’s YouTube platform more than 8.3 million times.

In a Fox News interview Wednesday, Carr defended his agency, telling host Laura Ingraham, “The days that these legacy media broadcasters get to decide what we can say, what we can think, who we can vote for, are over. I think President Trump played a key role in just smashing the facade that they still get to decide the narrative.”