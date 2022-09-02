✕ Close Trump claims FBI Mar-a-Lago raid made him look ‘like a slob’

In a new interview this morning, Donald Trump has boasted that the story of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago has boosted his poll numbers, and also warned that his supporters are “really angry” and “aren’t going to stand for this”.

Mr Trump has also accused the Justice Department of staging an already infamous photo of classified documents seized at his residence, but appears to have pivoted away from claiming the documents were planted, instead acknowledging that they were indeed stored at his residence while still claiming without evidence that he had declassified them.

The ex-president’s bragging comes after a new filing from his legal team failed to clarify their objections to the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump’s lawyers are seeking the appointment of a special master to review the seized documents for materials covered by attorney-client privilege, but a review to the same effect has already been completed by a law enforcement filter team. A judge is mulling the issue after hearing from both sides on Thursday.

The document submitted yesterday by the Trump team in response to a devastating Department of Justice filing has been ridiculed by legal experts as incoherent and unconvincing.