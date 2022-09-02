Trump news – live: Judge mulls ruling on special master, as Proud Boys lawyer arrested over Jan 6
Latest court filing from ex-president’s lawyers has been derided as ‘gibberish’ by legal experts
Trump claims FBI Mar-a-Lago raid made him look ‘like a slob’
In a new interview this morning, Donald Trump has boasted that the story of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago has boosted his poll numbers, and also warned that his supporters are “really angry” and “aren’t going to stand for this”.
Mr Trump has also accused the Justice Department of staging an already infamous photo of classified documents seized at his residence, but appears to have pivoted away from claiming the documents were planted, instead acknowledging that they were indeed stored at his residence while still claiming without evidence that he had declassified them.
The ex-president’s bragging comes after a new filing from his legal team failed to clarify their objections to the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump’s lawyers are seeking the appointment of a special master to review the seized documents for materials covered by attorney-client privilege, but a review to the same effect has already been completed by a law enforcement filter team. A judge is mulling the issue after hearing from both sides on Thursday.
The document submitted yesterday by the Trump team in response to a devastating Department of Justice filing has been ridiculed by legal experts as incoherent and unconvincing.
Emails show Ginni Thomas tried to overturn 2020 Wisconsin election victory
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was active in not just one but two states as she sought to overturn the rightful results of the 2020 election in favour of Donald Trump, new emails show.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Ginni Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin, urging them to back the plot for a vote to “decertify” the state’s election results (which is not something the state legislature can legally do) in favour of a slate of Trump-supporting “electors” who would go to Washington and cast Electoral College votes for Mr Trump instead of Joe Biden.
John Bowden reports.
Emails show Ginni Thomas tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory in Wisconsin
Wife of Supreme Court justice was apparently leading wide-ranging effort to influence local officials
Trump White House lawyers to appear before Jan 6 grand jury
The White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and his top deputy are set to appear Friday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Read more:
Lawyers in Trump White House to appear before 1/6 grand jury
The White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and his top deputy are set to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election
Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular
Donald Trump found something to celebrate on Thursday after tacitly admitting to keeping classified presidential records without the permission of the National Archives in a legal filing the day earlier.
In an interview with a right-wing broadcaster, the former president pointed out how his poll numbers among Republican voters have rebounded in recent weeks amid news of the raid and new criminal investigation targeting him.
“I don’t even like saying it because it sounds so trivial...my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of [the raid],” he said. “I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like this.”
Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular
Trump cites polling bump against DeSantis while most Americans don’t want him to run
Trump repeats false explanation for how classified documents got to Mar-a-Lago
Former president Donald Trump on Thursday repeated a previously-discredited explanation for how classified documents he hoarded during his term ended up at his Palm Beach, Florida home during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show.
Trump repeats false explanation for how classified documents got to Mar-a-Lago
Mr Trump is still trying to blame the General Services Administration for the presence of national defence information at his Florida home
Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work
Former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of highly classified national defence information at the Palm Beach, Florida, home could bring about a level of damage to US intelligence operations not seen in decades, according to current and former intelligence community officials and experts who spoke to The Independent.
Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work
Intelligence experts say efforts to mitigate damage from Mr Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his Florida home could bring down years-long efforts to cultivate intelligence sources. Andrew Feinberg reports
Steve Doocy calls out Trump in surprising segment
Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy made a rare break from the network’s fawning coverage of Donald Trump to question why the former president kept top secret files at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Fox News’ Steve Doocy calls out Trump in surprising segment
“These are the biggest secrets in the world” the Fox & Friends host said as he grilled Gov Kristi Noem on Wednesday
New poll: Half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago papers
Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.
And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Half of Americans say Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago
‘Americans have been watching closely and have their own verdict,’ says Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy
Meanwhile, Palin calls on Begich to drop out
Sarah Palin has called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat, referring to him as a “three-time loser” and “negative Nick”.
Voices: How Palin lost in Alaska and why Republicans got it so wrong
The Independent’s Eric Garcia believes the red flags were always there ahead of Wednesday night’s special election results surprise.
How Sarah Palin lost in Alaska and why Republicans got it so wrong
The red flags were always there
Tom Cotton ridiculed over complaints about Sarah Palin results
A Republican from Arkansas faced ridicule on social media after his reaction to Wednesday night’s election results in Alaska showed a sudden concern for the will of the voters.
The whole snafu originated on Wednesday evening with the loss of Sarah Palin, the Trump-backed candidate, for Alaska’s open US House seat. Ms Palin survived the first round of Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting procedure, which was used for the first time this cycle, but was defeated by Mary Peltola in the second round. Ms Peltola will become the first Democrat to represent the state in the US House in 50 years.
That didn’t sit well with Mr Cotton, who tweeted: “Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections.”
John Bowden reports.
Critics ridicule Tom Cotton over complaints about Sarah Palin results
Arkansas Republican faces heat for sudden concern about will of the voters
