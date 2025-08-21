Trump to sign order directing DOJ to criminally charge flag burning despite being protected speech
Trump pledged to ban flag burning through constitutional amendment, if necessary, in 2024
Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order directing the Justice Department to re-examine the feasibility of issuing criminal charges against Americans or others on U.S. soil who engage in flag-burning.
NewsNation first reported the impending executive order late Wednesday evening.
A controversial means of protest, burning the American flag is an act that has long been viewed by the Supreme Court as a protected First Amendment right. News of Trump’s order signals a willingness to relitigate that legal precedent before the nation’s highest legal authority.
Trump has personally condemned protesters for burning the American flag in the past, and has even called for a constitutional amendment to scale back free speech protections in order to criminalize the practice.
“You should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag,” Trump in 2024 during a “Fox & Friends” interview.
“Now, people will say, ‘Oh, it’s unconstitutional.’ Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that,” he said at the time. “We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence. When they’re allowed to stomp on the flag and put lighter fluid on the flag and set it afire, when you’re allowed to do that — you get a one-year jail sentence, and you’ll never see it again.”
