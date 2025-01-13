Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29. A large flag on Trump's property in Palm Beach was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter's death — or through Jan. 28.

Trump has expressed annoyance that flags will be at half-staff on Jan. 20 when he takes the oath of office for his second term. During the presidential campaign, the Republican repeatedly criticized Carter, a Democrat, but offered praise for the 39th president in a statement after his death at the age of 100.

open image in gallery Trump isn’t happy that flags will be at half-staff during the inauguration, and seems to have ignored the period of mourning at his private Mar-A-Lago club. ( AP )

“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed.”

A spokesperson for Trump on Monday did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Separately on Monday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that flags at all state buildings be flown at full-staff on Inauguration Day.

"While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America," Abbott said in a statement.

Trump paid respects at Carter's casket as it lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also attended Carter's state funeral service in Washington last week.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Barack Obama seemed to enjoy each other’s company at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. ( Getty Images )

Trump’s friendly chat with former President Barack Obama went viral after the funeral service, with many wondering what was said as the pair chuckled. When quizzed on the conversation, Trump, who admitted he didn’t realize “how friendly” their chat looked, said they “probably do” like each other.

Not everyone at the funeral exchanged such pleasantries, however. Karen Pence, wife of Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, seemed to ignore Trump. Outgoing VP Kamala Harris, meanwhile, didn’t appear to acknowledge anyone as she took her seat. She did later have a friendly chat with former President George Bush.

Additional reporting by AP.