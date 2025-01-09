Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Instances when all five living presidents come together are rare. But for Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, they were all there.

President-elect Donald Trump was the first to arrive alongside former and future First Lady Melania Trump. Barack Obama, the Clintons, Bushes and Bidens were also in attendance. Michelle Obama was the only living first lady who was absent, with reports claiming she was in Hawaii.

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were the last to take their seats among a sea of lawmakers and members of previous administrations. Given the funeral’s proximity to the election — and the heated rhetoric over the past few years — some notably awkward moments were spotted by those watching the service.

Trump and Pence

Trump came face to face with his former Vice President Mike Pence, and the two exchanged a few words and an awkward handshake, which is perhaps the most anyone could have hoped for given that their partnership ended with a crowd of Trump supporters calling for his second-in-command’s hanging during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Mike’s wife Karen Pence declined to shake hands with either of the Trumps.

Sitting next to Pence was Clinton’s vice president, Al Gore, who gave Trump a steely look as he walked by.

open image in gallery One of the more awkward moments of the day was a brief exchange between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, given some of the president-elect’s supporters called for his former VP’s hanging as they stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. ( Getty Images )

Trump and Obama

Obama and Trump, not known for being best buddies, raised eyebrows as they engaged in some friendly chit-chat and shared a few laughs at the otherwise somber event.

One user on X wrote: “Why do trump and Obama seem like besties who are gossiping about bush?”

Another added: “Obama & Trump chatting it up like old buddies and some of y’all fools skipped holiday dinners with your families over political differences.”

While we’re not sure about the nature of their conversation, no doubt Trump will post about it later today.

open image in gallery President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump’s extended conversation raised eyebrows on social media. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Barack Obama and Donald Trump seemed to enjoy eachother’s company more than some of the other former presidents gathered in Washington, D.C. ( Getty Images )

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden... and George W Bush

The outgoing vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee didn’t appear to acknowledge anyone as she sat down in the front row next to husband.

open image in gallery A rare instance when all five living presidents were gathered in the same place - and it wasn’t without incident. ( AFP via Getty Images )

As the Bidens arrived, there was also a noteable lack of a greeting between the first lady and the vice president. The relationship between Biden and Harris has been “frosty” since the election defeat, according to reports.

Harris did, however, turn around for a quick chat with former President Bush and, towards the end of the proceedings, exchanged a few words with Obama.

open image in gallery Vice President Kamala Harris shared a few words with former President George Bush towards the end of proceedings. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bush also gave Obama an amusing belly tap as he got into his seat.

The Clintons spoke mostly amongst themselves

While Hillary Clinton greeted some of the other attendees with a surprised look on her face, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee mostly spoke to her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

open image in gallery Former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton mostly spoke to each other during the ceremony. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Clinton’s were seated on the edge of a row and seemed to not mind. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Carter’s grandson gets attendees laughing

Carter’s grandson, former Democratic Georgia State Senator Jason Carter, got the attendees laughing as he told stories of his grandfather.

“His political life and his presidency, for me, was not just ahead of its time. It was prophetic,” Carter said. “He had the courage and strength to stick to his principles even when they were politically unpopular. As governor of Georgia half a century ago, he preached an end to racial discrimination and an end to mass incarceration.”

“As President in the 1970s ... he protected more land than any other president in history. Fifty years ago, he was a climate warrior who pushed for a world where we conserved energy, limited emissions, and traded our reliance on fossil fuels for expanded renewable sources,” he added. “By the way, he cut the deficit. Wanted to decriminalize marijuana, deregulated so many industries that he gave us cheap flights, and ... craft beer.”

“Basically all of those years ago, he was the first millennial,” Carter said to laughter in the room.

open image in gallery Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason, delivered a eulogy poking fun at some of the former president’s eccentricities. ( Getty Images )

Carter also noted that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were just “regular folks.”

“Yes, they spent four years in the governor's mansion and four years at the White House, but the other 92 years they spent at home in Plains, Georgia,” he said. “One of the best ways to demonstrate that they were regular folks is to take them by that home. First of all, it looks like they might have built it themselves. Second of all, my grandfather was likely to show up at the door in some 70s short shorts and Crocs.”

What “demonstrated their Depression-era roots,” the grandson said, was “a little rack next to the sink where they would hang zip lock bags to dry.”