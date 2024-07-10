Trump complains about bacon as he airs his beef with Biden in post-debate rally

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday night and dedicated much of his rambling speech to airing his beef with President Joe Biden — and with bacon.

Speaking at his Doral resort in Miami on Tuesday night, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee went on a bizarre rant about the rising cost of the favorite breakfast meat, blaming the price hike on inflation under the Biden administration.

“I don’t even order bacon anymore,” the former president told the crowd during his 75-minute speech.

“I said, ‘It’s too expensive, I don’t want it. I don’t want it,’” the purported billionaire added.

“It’s gone up many times. Byron likes bacon,” he said, referring to Florida Rep Byron Donalds, who spoke at the rally before Trump.

“They say it’s gone up four times since I – four times. So we don’t eat bacon anymore, right? No more,” the former president continued.

“We want no inflation.”

Speaking in incomplete, incoherent sentences, he continued: “Think of it. People would destroy – people would destroyed with the inflation.”

Rep Byron Donalds at Trump’s Doral resort during the campaign rally ( AP )

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, bacon prices have increased by 6.9 per cent in the past year.

Beyond the cost of bacon, Trump also used his rally – his second since the highly scrutinized debate against Biden – to decry the policies of the “radical Democrats” as being “no good”.

He blasted what he described as the “green new scam,” electric vehicles, the Biden administration’s handling of the US’s southern borders, claimed that Democrats want to “increase your taxes four times,” and said that the US wants a “strong military not a woke military.”

After criticizing what he claimed to be the Democratic platform, Trump yelled his old Apprentice catchphrase into the microphone.

“We are going to tell Crooked Joe Biden: ‘Joe, you’ve done a horrible job! You’re fired!’” he shouted.

Trump dances after his 75-minute speech ( AP )

During the rally, the former president also challenged Biden to another presidential debate this week — as well as a golf match.

“Let’s do another debate this week — so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president,” he told the Miami crowd.

“But this time, it will be man to man, no moderators, no holds barred, just name the place, any time.”

He added of the first debate back on June 27: “Even according to the fake news media, [it was] the most decisive and overwhelming defeat in the history of presidential debates.

“But don’t feel sorry for he’s a very bad guy. He weaponized government. Remember that — he’s a very bad guy. Don’t feel sorry for him. So tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world.”

Much of the post-debate hysteria has focused on Biden.

Calls continue to grow in the Democratic party for the president to step aside following his dismal performance, where he stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought – fueling fears he is incapable of serving another four years.

Despite the mounting pressure, the president has vowed to stay in.

While Trump largely escaped from the debate scot-free, the former president actually lied, unchecked, 30 times over the course of the 90 minutes – with the CNN event lacking any real-time fact-checking to rein him in.