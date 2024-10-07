Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



In a bizarre moment at his campaign rally in Wisconsin on Sunday, Donald Trump became distracted by a fly and devolved into a 30-second monologue where he ultimately compared the “aggressive sucker” to himself.

After berating his own campaign for being “so stupid” to show the “wrong picture” of the crowd at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally the day before and once again telling his supporters that he “hated to pay overtime,” the former president turned his attention to the climate.

Trump was in the middle of advocating for the use of fossil fuels over wind power – seemingly at odds with the Biden Administration‘s ambitious 2050 national net-zero emissions target – when his train of thought appeared to be derailed by a fly.

“I don’t like flies. Get out of here, fly,” Trump said on Sunday, flailing his arms and shooing the insect away from his face.

“Never been a big fan of flies. You don’t mind my bringing that up, do you?” he asked the crowd in Juneau.

Trump then went on to draw an unlikely parallel between himself and the winged insect on stage.

Trump tries to swat away a fly while making an address at a Juneau, Wisconsin, rally on Sunday ( RSBN/X )

“Anyway, this is a very aggressive sucker. This one in particular is very aggressive. Like I’m going to be aggressive for our country,” he said as the crowd erupted into cheers.

The internet was quick to react to the Republican presidential candidate’s bizarre outburst.

“Trump can’t stay on track and gets very distracted from his dark, bizarre, lie-filled speech by a fly,” American Bridge 21st Century, which describes itself as a Republican accountability group, posted.

Meanwhile, former attorney and editor-in-chief for MeidasTouch Ron Filipkowski, rebuked: “Sounds like a guy wandering around a garden at the Assisted Living Facility.”

Trump holds a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin, on Sunday following his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. During the rally he got distracted by a fly ( Getty Images )

It marks the second time in a just over week that Trump has become frustrated with a fly while on the campaign trail.

On September 28, the former president appeared on stage in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, when he again appeared to get distracted by a flying insect.

“Oh there’s a fly,” he noted. “I wonder where the fly came from?”

“Kamala,” a rallygoer quipped.

Trump continued: “See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly. We can’t take it any longer.”