Trump completely sidetracks Fox & Friends interview by gushing over Hannity and Earhardt’s ‘greatest relationship’

A day after he met with several European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to discuss a possible peace agreement with Russia, Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends and devoted much of his attention to fawning over co-host Ainsley Earhardt’s romantic relationship with his good pal Sean Hannity.

“We don’t want any secrets here, but that's the greatest relationship. I hope I’m not breaking any news,” Trump exclaimed while Earhardt looked increasingly uncomfortable. “This could be the most important thing I said, but lemme tell you those are two great – Ainsley and Sean – great people!”

Trump’s appearance on his favorite morning talk show was to ostensibly talk about the high-stakes meeting he had with Zelensky following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. While the president did go into detail about his ongoing negotiations with the two leaders, as well as his decision to call up Putin in the middle of his Oval Office meeting Monday, he spent much of his Tuesday appearance heaping praise on the Fox hosts.

At the start, for instance, he said that the reason he was doing the hastily scheduled interview in the first place was because co-host Charlie Hurt called him up – and Hurt had always been a loyal supporter of his. Trump even went so far as to compare Hurt’s longstanding MAGA allegiance to that of his colleagues.

In response to Lawrence Jones’ question about Ukraine potentially receiving protection guarantees from the United States and Europe, Trump quickly pivoted to boasting about Hurt’s early support for him as president.

open image in gallery Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt awkwardly looks on as Donald Trump goes on a lengthy tangent about her engagement to Fox News star Sean Hannity. ( Fox News )

“You know, Lawrence, I hate to tell you – Charlie was about the first person in the world to endorse me,” Trump declared. “He endorsed me about a year before I ran. And that’s why I always – he called me this morning and said, ‘Sir, will you do an interview?’ And unlike [Joe] Biden, I don’t need permission from my staff.”

He continued: “But Charlie endorsed me about a year before, I think, and he puts it up on his site. It’s still on the site: ‘I endorsed President Trump before he even ran.’ So, I always like a guy like that, I must tell you. Now Lawrence is gonna be a superstar, but he was a little later to the game.”

Moments after making a show of exposing how deep Hurt’s sycophancy runs, the president then decided to place Earhardt on the spot by fixating on her engagement to Hannity, the longtime primetime Fox star who has been described as Trump’s “shadow chief of staff.”

After Jones credited Trump for taking “control of the border” without “new laws being passed,” the president praised himself for deploying National Guard troops onto the streets of Washington, D.C., amid his federal takeover of the city. He also falsely claimed that the D.C. restaurant scene was booming in recent days, despite data showing dining out has plummeted in the city following Trump’s crackdown.

“Now I’m doing something I’m having such fun with because I’m helping people out. I’ve made Washington, D.C., just an incredible place in literally four days. I have friends that say they are going out to dinner,” the president insisted. “Did you see what is happening with the restaurants? They’re bursting! They were all closing and going bankrupt.”

At that point, however, he went on a lengthy tangent about Hannity and Earhardt, who got engaged last Christmas after dating for years, a relationship that the two had previously kept largely private – though it was hardly a secret. The relationship between the two began after both Fox News stars had gone through divorces.

open image in gallery Hannity and Earhardt announced last Christmas that they got engaged after dating for four years. ( Getty Images )

“I think it would be great – there’s a guy named Sean Hannity who might take a lovely young lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington and they don’t have to… she’s sitting right next to you, by the way,” Trump said while Earhardt looked on awkwardly. “I don’t want to get him in trouble, so I better explain exactly. We don’t want any secrets here.”

After gushing over the “greatest relationship” between the two MAGA hosts, Trump added that he didn’t “want to see them get mugged” while dining out in Washington. “They can go out and hold hands and walk down the street, both superstars. I want to know who is making more money. She has to be making a lot,” a rambling Trump continued, prompting Jones to jump in and quickly change the subject.

While Trump answered the last question about whether the international community should be worried about America’s next leader by saying Life is full of nasty surprises,” he once again pivoted to Earhardt’s romance with Hannity as the hosts tried to swiftly wrap up the interview.

“President Trump, thank you for joining us. We know you have lots of other wars you need to end, and that is more important than anything,” Hurt stated.

“Thank you, Charlie. Thank you. And Ainsley, thank you. I hope I didn’t get you in trouble,” Trump bellowed as the Fox & Friends trio nervously laughed. “No, it’s a great couple, I will say it. It’s a great couple. We love them!”