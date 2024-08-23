Support truly

Donald Trump pushed back against a Fox News anchor who said Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has “huge appeal and momentum,” telling the host “it’s only in your eyes” that she’s seen a rise in the polls.

Moments after the Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday evening, the former president joined Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier to share his opinions of the four-day event — and he didn’t have many good things to say.

But Trump’s anger was especially notable in his response to a question lodged by MacCallum about his campaign’s strategy going forward.

“There’s been a huge appeal and momentum for women voters. [Harris] is trying to pull the youth vote, the Hispanic vote, the Black vote back in her direction. Polls show that she’s having some success in that at this point. What are you going to do? What’s your strategy to rebuild the momentum that you had with those voters?” she asked.

The former president shot back, “No she’s not having success, I’m having success.”

He insisted he was polling well with Hispanic voters, Black men and women and said his campaign was leading in polls and “almost every” swing state poll.

“No, it’s only in your eyes that they have that, Martha,” Trump sharply added.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris onstage with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz ( AFP via Getty Images )

Harnessing his frustration, the former president then went on a familiar tangent about the United Auto Workers endorsing Harris, electric vehicles and President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

Baier attempted to cut the former president’s rant short by interrupting several times but Trump continued. Eventually, the hosts cut him off, forcing him to sign off.

Trump’s denial that Harris’s campaign is building momentum or doing well in the polls is false.

Since replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate, Harris’s campaign has jumped in national polls. Public polling indicates Harris is narrowly leading Trump — and catching up with him in swing states, with some suggesting Harris is polling ahead.

Trump claimed he is doing “great” with Black men. Although recent polling from the Black Men Vote political action committee found Trump is polling better with Black men this election cycle than in 2020, 69 percent said they still favor Harris.

Polling from Pew Research Center shows Trump making headway with Hispanic voters with roughly one-third reporting they would vote for Trump or Robert F Kennedy Jr. — who is expected to drop out of the race and possibly endorse Trump

Though the former president insisted women like him because they want “safety” there is a significant gender divide among women and men, with Harris holding a large lead over Trump with female voters.

But pollsters caution voters that many public polling numbers are within the margin of error. The 2024 presidential election will likely be very close, and it remains difficult to predict its outcome.