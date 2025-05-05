Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Republican strategist Karl Rove, calling him a “loser”, after he slated the President’s first one hundred days and accused him of peddling false information.

Rove, the former deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, appeared on the Sunday Night in America show with Fox News host Trey Gowdy to discuss the highs and lows of Trump’s second term.

Rove said the President should focus on a strong economy, and inflation, after Commerce Department figures last week revealed a 0.3 per cent downturn after growth of 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

He said: “He's got to be focused on those two things, I think, that people wanted, which was a strong and prosperous economy and inflation being wiped up.”

Rove also highlighted the high cost of gasoline, and said: “The President is saying gas is a $1.90, I just filled up my tank and it ain’t a $1.90.”

However, Trump was evidently irritated by the critique and took to Truth Social to retaliate on Sunday night.

“I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!” he wrote.

open image in gallery Donald Trump hit out at the Fox News contributor over its comments on the first 100 days of his presidential term ( Getty Images )

Rove went on during the interview to praise Trump’s success in bolstering the U.S. military and recruitment efforts - but said they were the only two successes, adding that for “the others, it’s sort of incomplete.”

He said Trump’s “great success has been border security”, claiming that there has been a notable difference between Trump’s border control action and former President Joe Biden’s.

“I live in a border state, the difference between what was happening between Joe Biden on the south and western border of the U.S. and what’s happening under President Trump is ‘night and day’,” he remarked.

But in a quick jibe, Rove then said: “What gets me is, the President has yet to visit the border.

“If I were him, I’d be down here drawing attention to it because it's one of the big reasons why the American people elected him,” he said.