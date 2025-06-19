Trump tears into ‘biased’ Fox News poll over approval rating of his border policies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News Thursday after its most recent survey found his approval rating on one of his favorite issues — the U.S.-Mexico border — slipped slightly and is now hovering at just above 50 percent.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump groused about what he called “the crooked Fox News poll” and said the television network’s polling has “been biased against me for years” after the release of a June survey showing 53 percent of respondents approve of his handling of border security, compared with 46 percent who disapprove.

The result is two points lower than an April survey by Fox showing 55 percent approved of his border handling with 40 percent disapproving, and a three-point drop compared to a March survey which revealed that 56 percent approved while 43 percent disapproved.

Trump accused the poll, which was conducted as a joint operation of Democratic pollster Beacon Research and GOP pollster Shaw and Company Research, both widely respected survey firms, of being “always wrong and negative” and suggested that his MAGA movement “hates Fox News” because the polls aren’t favorable enough to him.

“This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work,” he said.

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

He further opined that the 53 percent result showed in the recent survey is “fake” and should be “discredited” because “the Border is miraculously perfect.”

“NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH. 60,000 people came in with Sleepy Joe in the same month last year. I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster,” he said.

The same Fox News poll also shows Trump’s approval rating underwater on other key issue areas.

On immigration, just 46 percent of the 1,003 respondents contacted by phone or surveyed online said they approve of the president’s performance, while 53 percent said they disapproved.

Trump’s numbers were even worse on foreign policy, showing a 42 percent approval rating versus 57 percent disapproval, and they slipped further on the pocketbook issues that powered his history-making return to the White House in last year’s presidential election.

When asked how to rate Trump’s work on the economy thus far, just 40 percent of voters said they approved, while 58 percent gave him negative marks. Worse yet, just 34 percent said they approved of his performance on reducing inflation, while a whopping 64 percent — nearly two thirds of all U.S. voters — said they disapprove of his inflation handling.

The president’s 40 percent approval rating on the economy, while higher than the 38 percent rating found by Fox in their April 2025 poll, is still far lower than the ratings voters gave him during his first term in the White House.

From 2017 through 2020, respondents in the Fox News poll never gave him an approval rating lower than 44 percent, the nadir of his first term reached in October 2017. By the last survey of his first term, in December 2020, 52 percent of voters approved of his handling of the economy compared with 45 percent who disapproved and four percent who said they did not know either way.