Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several Fox News hosts applauded President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance right after their angry White House confrontation with Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring how much they “loved” that the American leaders “put” the Ukrainian president “in his place.”

The shocking blowup, which saw the vice president call Zelensky “disrespectful,” not only resulted in the cancellation of Friday afternoon’s joint press conference but also led to the rare earth minerals deal between the two countries going unsigned. Meanwhile, Zelensky left the White House moments after the shouting match.

Capping off his tirade against the Ukrainian leader, Trump – who pre-election said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours – took to social media to complain that Zelensky was not ready to come to a peace agreement with Vladimir Putin.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote. “It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Fox News pundit Tom Lahren heaps praise on Donald Trump for raging at Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House: "I loved it!" ( Fox News )

The extremely tense and heated exchange was aired at the same time that Fox News broadcast its midday opinion panel show Outnumbered, giving some of the network’s most outspoken MAGA personalities an opportunity to celebrate the Trump-Vance ragefest.

Calling Vance’s criticisms to Zelensky “absolutely apt,” Fox News host Emily Compagno declared that “there is a new sheriff in town” while asserting that the White House is “at their wits’ end” with the Ukrainian leader. While claiming she was “deeply disappointed by this exchange because it seems so stressful,” Compagno still heaped praise on how Trump and Vance handled the situation.

“It is an incredibly hard position for a commander in chief to inherit what happened before them and make good decisions, so bravo President Trump and Vice President Vance,” she exclaimed.

Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren followed that up with even more gushing praise for Trump, claiming he was “rightfully insulted by the way President Zelensky has been acting for years now,” adding that Trump essentially acted like “a father swatting down their toddler who repeatedly has their hand out asking for allowance” but doesn’t do his chores.

“I loved it. America is back,” Lahren crowed. “This is the president of the United States of America, and he’s going to act like it. Repeatedly, it seemed as though Zelensky had his arms crossed like a toddler. You’re not going to act like that with President Trump. Maybe President Biden, but not this administration, this country. I love watching this play out in front of us.”

Fox Business host Gerri Willis further piled on to Zelensky, even going so far as to parrot a MAGA reporter who claimed the Ukraine president was “disrespecting this office” by not wearing a suit and tie to the meeting.

“I am glad to see this made public. I think it’s fantastic. Now you understand what we’re up against,” Willis said, adding: “You saw the president put him in his place. Tomi, you said something before we even came to air about Zelenskyy not wearing a suit. He’s just not showing any respect, period!”

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy also agreed with his fellow panelists, echoing Trump’s declaration that this made for “good television” and was “really good for the American people to see what is going on behind the scenes.”

After Outnumbered went off the air, however, some of the network’s less bombastic (and Trump-skeptical) voices expressed a bit of discomfort over what they’d just witnessed.

“The only winner from today is Vladimir Putin,” Karl Rove remarked. “This is a mistake to have it broadcast. It was a mistake for Zelensky to get his dander up. And it was a mistake for the president and vice president to be so public in their comments. This was not the moment that should have been televised.”