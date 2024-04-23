Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump called into a conservative radio show on Monday evening to complain about his New York hush money trial, insisting it was “very unfair” a matter of hours before Judge Juan Merchan is due to hear a complaint from the prosecution about alleged violations of the gag order placed on the defendant that could see him fined.

“This judge – who is a totally conflicted person, by the way, he should not be the judge of this case, he’s so conflicted, nobody’s ever been as conflicted as him, just about – but this judge said I can’t get away from the trial,” Mr Trump moaned on the Real America’s Voice show Outside the Beltway.

“You know he’s rushing the trial. That jury was picked so fast – 95 percent Democrats. The area is mostly all Democrats. You think of it as just a purely Democrat area. It’s a very unfair situation, that I can tell you.”

Mr Trump was speaking after opening statements had been held in Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom on Monday and the prosecution called its first witness: former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

On Tuesday, court will return with a hearing on Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s request that the judge hold the defendant in contempt and fine him for at least seven different violations of the gag order.

“It’s ridiculous, and it has to stop,” assistant district attorney Christopher Conroy told the judge on Thursday when the prosecution raised its objections to Mr Trump continuing to post about the trial on his Truth Social platform even after he had been slapped with a gag order over his repeated public outbursts against Mr Bragg, Judge Merchan and even the justice’s daughter, alleging political bias without evidence.

One of Mr Trump’s social media posts featuring a clip of Fox News personality Jesse Watters speculating about the prospect of “undercover left-wing activists” among the pool of New Yorkers being considered for jury last week was labelled “disturbing” by the prosecution.

Such was the concern about the former president’s social media activity among lawyers from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that they declined to tell the defence in advance who their witnesses would be, preferring to shield them from Mr Trump’s wrath.

Despite the prospect of financial penalties hanging over his head if he is found to have violated the terms of the order to silence him, the defendant ranted outside court on Monday about the injustice he believes he is facing and accused prosecution Michael Cohen, his estranged former personal attorney, of “lying”.

He also later labelled Mr Bragg “an election denier” on Truth Social in another potential violation.

Mr Trump is expected to be on trial in New York for six to eight weeks after being indicted last year by Mr Bragg, who accused him of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels on his behalf to stay silent about an sexual encounter she alleges they had in 2006.

The defendant, running for the presidency once more in 2024, denies the affair and all 34 felony counts against, repeatedly attacking the prosecution as a “scam” and a “witchhunt” designed by his political enemies to stop him campaigning for the White House.