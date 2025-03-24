‘He dumped Biden like a dog’: Trump fumes over George Clooney’s 60 Minutes interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump fumed over George Clooney’s 60 Minutes interview on Sunday and claimed that the “failed political pundit” dumped former President Joe Biden “like a dog.”

Clooney, a Democrat who endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, appeared on the CBS program on Sunday to promote his Broadway debut, where he stars as pioneering journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck.

In the discussion, the two-time Academy Award winner said that the Trump administration has disdain toward a free press, and his decision to call on Biden to step off the Democratic ticket last summer.

In a late-night Truth Social tirade, the president criticized Clooney’s politics and acting prowess.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump said. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.

Trump issued a scathing critique of George Clooney's 60 Minutes interview after it aired Sunday evening ( 60 Minutes/CBS News/YouTube )

Then, Trump turned his attention to his former Democratic rival Kamala Harris, whom he beat at the ballot box in November before his return to the White House earlier this year.

“Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well,” he continued. “60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…

“And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!,” he concluded.

In his discussion with Jon Wertheim, Clooney claimed that both conservative and liberal governments “don’t like” press freedom, stating there were parallels between what was happening in real life and the play. He also pointed to Trump’s ongoing lawsuit with CBS and settlement with ABC News.

“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed,” he said. “ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process… We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations to make journalists smaller.”

“Governments don't like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you're on,” Clooney added.

The actor also reflected on his decision to call on Biden to step aside from the 2024 race after he stumbled over his words during a debate against Trump in June.

“I was raised to tell the truth,” Clooney, whose father was a veteran journalist, said.