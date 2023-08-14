Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A court in Fulton County, Georgia, caused confusion when it briefly posted and then swiftly deleted a document that seemingly detailed multiple charges against former president Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

The sheet cited the case against Mr Trump as “open” but is not available on the court’s website anymore and Reuters did not determine why the court removed the document.

“The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesman said.

The document cited four charges against Mr Trump, including “Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Mr Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to find enough votes to deliver the election to him.

Ms Willis is reportedly prepared to hand down an indictment against Mr Trump sometime this week. In response, Mr Trump released an attack ad against Ms Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading another case against Mr Trump.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on four charges of violating three sections of the federal criminal code for his and his allies’ scheme to keep him in office despite the fact he lost the election to President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In June, a federal grand jury in South Florida handed down another 37-charge indictment against Mr Trump for his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors later added more charges for allegedly obstructing the investigation into whether he unlawfully retained classified information.

In April, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges in New York City related to falsifying business records related to hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.