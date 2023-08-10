Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump speculated that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might “change her mind” about indicting him for his conduct in Georgia’s 2020 election - even as he lobbed fresh insults at her.

Mr Trump on Wednesday spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, who mentioned how Ms Willis’ father was a member of the Black Panther Party and repeated an unfounded rumour that Ms Willis had an inappropriate relationship with a gang member. Mr Trump made the allegation earlier in the week when speaking in Windham, New Hampshire.

The thrice-indicted, twice-impeached former president said that Ms Willis could not give him a “fair shake” in Bolling’s words before he repeated the lie that he won the state of Georgia in 2020.

“This woman is not a capable woman,” he said of Ms Willis. “I mean, and maybe she’ll change her mind. I don’t know what she’s doing. All I know is she could have done it two and a half years ago if she was going to do something.”

Fulton County is home to Atlanta, which has a large Black population that helped deliver the state to Mr Biden.

Mr Trump repeated his claim that he did nothing wrong when he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to change the result of the election. Ms Willis is investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“And this is about a perfect phone call, a call where I am questioning the election, telling them in my opinion the election was rigged” he said. “And they’re saying I did something incorrect. I didn’t do anything wrong. I believe I won that election by many, many votes.”

The former president could face his fourth indictment of the year as soon as next week, according to multiple reports. The seven-month investigation by Ms Willis’ office reportedly named 20 people as targets, including Mr Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Law enforcement began erecting physical barriers around the courthouse in Fulton County.

In response, Mr Trump’s campaign has begun to run an ad attacking Ms Willis, as well as Special Council Jack Smith and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose investigation into alleged hush money payments led to Mr Trump’s first indictment. The advertisement will air in Atlanta, Washington, DC and New York City.

-Andrew Feinberg contributed reporting