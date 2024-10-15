Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera has now publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, hitting out at his previous “loyal friend” turned “sore loser” Donald Trump.

The veteran news anchor and longtime Trump acquaintance – who backed the former president through some of his greatest controversies – took to X to throw his support behind the Democratic presidential candidate in a lengthy 570-word post.

In the social media mini-essay, Rivera denounced Trump as a “sore loser” and condemned him for his “big lie” falsely claiming he won the 2020 election.

“Former President Trump is a sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution,” Rivera wrote on Monday.

“That is why I am voting for Kamala Harris to be our 47th President.”

Rivera, a longtime news anchor and host of The Five before he said he was fired from the program last year, claimed that Trump used to be a close confidant.

The 81-year-old had offered longstanding support to Trump, including throughout special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Geraldo Rivera has pledged his support for Kamala Harris after denouncing Donald Trump as a ‘sore loser’ ( 2022 Invision )

“I stuck with him, deeply suspicious of constant efforts to undermine his Administration,” Rivera wrote.

But now, Rivera said he has not spoken to Trump in almost four years – ever since the GOP candidate tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, after President Joe Biden clinched victory.

Rivera said that Trump had promised him he would “do the right thing” at the time – but didn’t stick to his word.

In a phone call on November 13 2020, days after Biden won the race, Rivera said he asked Trump what would happen if the vote count remained in Biden’s favor.

“He told me he was a reasonable man and would do the right thing if that time came,” said Rivera, who is now a correspondent at NewsNation.

“Instead, President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election.”

Trump pictured while holding a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on October 14 ( Getty Images )

Rivera blamed Trump for instigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, which saw a mob of far-right MAGA loyalists storm the Washington complex as Congress convened to certify the results of the election.

“In furtherance of that Big Lie, on January 6, 2021, Trump incited and unleashed the violent attack on the center of democracy, the U.S. Capitol for which he was Impeached,” he continued.

“Trump stabbed the constitution in the back.”

Rivera warned prospective Trump voters that a vote for the former president four years on would justify his allegations of election interference in 2020. That in turn “makes you a liar,” he said.

With Trump closing the gap in the polls, lagging just 2.5 percent behind Harris in national polls, the journalist acknowledged that millions will be casting their votes for the Republican presidential nominee.

“Just don’t pretend that he got robbed in 2020,” Riviera added.