Former President Donald Trump got some good legal news on Thursday when the Westchester County, New York district attorney confirmed that a two-year investigation into the Trump Organization’s valuation of a golf club there has been closed and will not result in any criminal charges.

News of the closure of the investigation was first reported by Insider on Wednesday.

The news that Mr Trump will not be charged in the case comes just days after he became the first former president to ever be federally indicted. Mr Trump was arraigned on 37 felony charges relating to his handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency in Miami on Wednesday. He has also been indicted in New York for his alleged role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a post on social media on Thursday, the former president heralded the end of the investigation into the Trump Organization in Westchester County as the “honorable thing to do” and asked when the other cases against him would be dropped.

“THIS WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK? WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” Mr Trump wrote in a post on the platform Truth Social.

This story will be updated.