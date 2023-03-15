Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A special grand jury in Georgia reportedly heard a recording of Donald Trump attempting to get then-state House Speak David Ralston to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 election win in the state.

Ralston, who has since passed away, reportedly deflected the outgoing president’s request, allegedly telling Mr Trump, “I will do everything in my power that I think is appropriate,” according to jurors who spoke with the Altanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported the news of the call.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.

The jurors have previously focused on other calls Mr Trump made in 2020 to state officials, including an infamous recording of the president asking a top election official in Georgia to “find” him enough votes to win.

Since February 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president’s attempts to influence the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

In January of this year, a grand jury convened by Ms Willis concluded its work, leaving the prosecutor in the unprecedented position of deciding whether Donald Trump will be the first former president in US history to be prosecuted for a criminal offence.

“You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” Emily Kohrs, foreperson of the jury, told the New York Times of its conclusions. “You won’t be too surprised.”

“We definitely started with the first phone call, the call to Secretary Raffensperger that was so publicized,” Ms Kohrs added.

In another recorded call, reported by The WashingtonPost, Mr Trump can be heard urging Frances Watson, Georgia’s chief election investigator, to uncover “dishonesty.”

“When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” he says in the recording.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.