A grand jury in New York City investigating Donald Trump’s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money payments to an adult film star will reportedly not be considering the case when it meets on Thursday.

The grand jury has met on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to consider evidence involving the former president’s role involving a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels that prosecutors at the New York County district attorney’s office reportedly allege was an illegal campaign expenditure.

The grand jury was told not to appear on Wednesday and it is unlikely that the group will meet to discuss that case at all this week, with Thursday’s delays confirmed by CNN and NBC News.

Developments in the case follow the former president’s prediction of his own arrest on 18 March, demanding that his followers protest what he believed was an imminent indictment while accusing prosecutors of launching a politically motivated investigation.

Grand juries can typically hear multiple cases at a time. They convene in secret, and prosecutors are statutorily barred from discussing their actions. It is unclear whether the panel will hear from other witnesses. Details concerning the timing of the highly scrutinised case and potential charges, which could mark the first-ever criminal indictment of a former president, are largely unknown.

Following the conclusion of witness testimony, prosecutors will explain charges and present the case to the jury for a vote. The earliest that could happen, if jurors are not considering the case on 23 March, would be the following week.

An arrest and an arraignment, in which Mr Trump would be formally charged in a court proceeding, would likely not immediately follow an indictment, to which a majority of the 23 jurors must agree.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have beefed up security measures and remain on high alert for potential threats related to the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation and reports of a forthcoming indictment. Barricades, members of Secret Service and uniformed New York City Police Department officers have surrounded Manhattan Criminal Court and Trump Tower, the midtown skyscraper that has served as headquarters for Mr Trump’s campaign and his Trump Organization.

Pro-Trump demonstrations in New York City have thus far been muted, with only handfuls of supporters showing up to protest.