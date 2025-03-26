Trump administration stops some green card processing for ‘additional vetting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has stopped processing some green card applications of immigrants, including approved refugees, to carry out “additional vetting.”

The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services has instructed officials to temporarily suspend processing green card applicants submitted by immigrants who have already been granted refugee or asylum status as the administration’s hardline stance on immigration continues, CBS News first reported.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed it was temporarily pausing the applications in “alignment” with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”

“USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting to identify potential fraud, public safety, or national security concerns,” the department said.

The department did not confirm which applications were affected by the freeze or how long it would last. Sources told CBS the applicants affected by the pause were submitted by immigrants granted refugee or asylum status.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s administration has stopped processing some green card applications of immigrants, including those with already approved refugee and asylum status. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that USCIS was temporarily pausing the applications to carry out ‘additional screening.’ ( Getty Images )

Refugees who have been granted asylum in the U.S. are already heavily vetted in the process. Once approved, they must be in the U.S. for one year before they can apply for a green card.

It comes as the administration is aggressively cracking down on screening immigrants, including those already in the U.S. legally.

Trump’s administration is also tabling a proposal that would demand green card applicants already in the U.S. hand over their social media handles. Visa applicants living abroad already have to share their social media handles with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, but the proposal under Trump would expand the policy to those already legally in the country who are applying for permanent residency or seeking asylum.

The agency said the vetting of social media accounts is necessary for “the enhanced identity verification, vetting and national security screening.”

The proposal has been condemned as an attack on free speech after it was opened up to the public for comment.

open image in gallery Refugees already in the U.S. undergo rigorous vetting and screening before they enter the country. The department did not confirm how long the pause would last in its statement. ( EPA )

There are more than 650 comments providing feedback to the immigration agency’s proposal and they are overwhelmingly against.

“This would be a clear violation of the First Amendment and would violate the core value of what it means to be American,” one person commented. “Dissent or disagreement with one's government does not and should not preclude someone from living freely in this country.”

“As so many have indicated, this is a chilling attempt to intimidate – and a violation of First Amendment,” someone else person wrote.

“Wrongheaded, chilling, authoritarian,” said another.

The agency is collecting feedback from the public on the proposal until May 5.