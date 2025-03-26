Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump administration stops some green card processing for ‘additional vetting’

Immigration services has instructed officials to suspend processing green card applicants submitted by immigrants who have already been granted refugee or asylum status

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Wednesday 26 March 2025 16:20 GMT
Comments
Fox News suggests getting rid of due process for immigrants because it's too hard

The Trump administration has stopped processing some green card applications of immigrants, including approved refugees, to carry out “additional vetting.”

The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services has instructed officials to temporarily suspend processing green card applicants submitted by immigrants who have already been granted refugee or asylum status as the administration’s hardline stance on immigration continues, CBS News first reported.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed it was temporarily pausing the applications in “alignment” with President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”

“USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting to identify potential fraud, public safety, or national security concerns,” the department said.

The department did not confirm which applications were affected by the freeze or how long it would last. Sources told CBS the applicants affected by the pause were submitted by immigrants granted refugee or asylum status.

President Donald Trump’s administration has stopped processing some green card applications of immigrants, including those with already approved refugee and asylum status. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that USCIS was temporarily pausing the applications to carry out ‘additional screening.’
President Donald Trump’s administration has stopped processing some green card applications of immigrants, including those with already approved refugee and asylum status. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that USCIS was temporarily pausing the applications to carry out ‘additional screening.’ (Getty Images)

Refugees who have been granted asylum in the U.S. are already heavily vetted in the process. Once approved, they must be in the U.S. for one year before they can apply for a green card.

It comes as the administration is aggressively cracking down on screening immigrants, including those already in the U.S. legally.

Trump’s administration is also tabling a proposal that would demand green card applicants already in the U.S. hand over their social media handles. Visa applicants living abroad already have to share their social media handles with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, but the proposal under Trump would expand the policy to those already legally in the country who are applying for permanent residency or seeking asylum.

The agency said the vetting of social media accounts is necessary for “the enhanced identity verification, vetting and national security screening.”

The proposal has been condemned as an attack on free speech after it was opened up to the public for comment.

Refugees already in the U.S. undergo rigorous vetting and screening before they enter the country. The department did not confirm how long the pause would last in its statement.
Refugees already in the U.S. undergo rigorous vetting and screening before they enter the country. The department did not confirm how long the pause would last in its statement. (EPA)

There are more than 650 comments providing feedback to the immigration agency’s proposal and they are overwhelmingly against.

“This would be a clear violation of the First Amendment and would violate the core value of what it means to be American,” one person commented. “Dissent or disagreement with one's government does not and should not preclude someone from living freely in this country.”

“As so many have indicated, this is a chilling attempt to intimidate – and a violation of First Amendment,” someone else person wrote.

“Wrongheaded, chilling, authoritarian,” said another.

The agency is collecting feedback from the public on the proposal until May 5.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in