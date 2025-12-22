Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has sparked renewed alarm in Denmark and Greenland after appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy to the vast Arctic island. The move reignites long-standing concerns over Washington's ambitions for the mineral-rich territory.

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for Greenland, a largely self-governing Danish territory, to become part of the United States, citing security concerns and its valuable mineral resources. Governor Landry has publicly supported this controversial idea.

In response, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Monday he would summon the US ambassador to Copenhagen, expressing particular dismay at Mr Landry's endorsement of Trump's aim.

Greenland's prime minister firmly reiterated the island's right to determine its own future.

Donald Trump stated on Truth Social: "Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

The White House did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Landry, who took office as Louisiana governor in January 2024, thanked Trump on X, saying: "It’s an honor to serve ... in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!"

Danish consternation

Greenland and Denmark have consistently rejected that idea.

Lokke Rasmussen told Denmark's TV 2: "I am deeply upset by this appointment of a special envoy. And I am particularly upset by his statements, which we find completely unacceptable."

Earlier, in an emailed statement to Reuters, Lokke Rasmussen said: "We insist that everyone including the U.S. must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Danish military forces participate in an exercise with hundreds of troops from several European NATO members in the Arctic Ocean in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a post on Facebook: "We have woken up again to a new announcement from the U.S. president. This may sound big, but it does not change anything for us. We decide our own future."

Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, said the appointment of a U.S. envoy was not in itself a problem.

"The problem is that he's been given the task of taking over Greenland or making Greenland part of the United States, and there's no desire for that in Greenland," Chemnitz told Reuters.

"There is a desire to respect the future that a majority in Greenland wants, namely to remain their own country and develop their independence over time."

Seeking to mitigate tensions with the Trump administration over the past year, Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States, has focused on strengthening Greenland's defence to address U.S. criticisms about inadequate security.

Greenland, a former Danish colony and home to only around 57,000 people, has held the right to declare independence from Denmark since 2009.

Its economy relies heavily on fishing and subsidies from Copenhagen, and the island sits strategically along the shortest route between Europe and North America, a vital location for the U.S. ballistic missile defence system.