Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With three years left in President Donald Trump’s second term, half of Americans are already thinking about the 2028 presidential election, a new poll found.

Just 22 percent of U.S. adults said they’ve thought about the 2028 election “a lot” while 28 percent said they’d considered it “some,” a new CNN-SSRS poll, taken from December 4 through 7, found. Still, two-thirds said they didn’t have a specific person they’d like to see run for president, while one-third named specific candidates.

On the Republican side, 11 percent said they wanted Vice President JD Vance to launch a bid in 2028, while 2 percent named Secretary of State Marco Rubio and 1 percent named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Another 1 percent also picked Donald Trump — who, despite his flirtations with running for a third term, is barred from running again due to the 22nd Amendment.

Across the aisle, California Governor Gavin Newsom led the pack with 6 percent mentioning him, followed by former Vice President Kamala Harris with 3 percent, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with 2 percent and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 1 percent.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump may have three years left in office, but half of Americans are already thinking about the 2028 presidential election, a new poll found ( REUTERS/Mike Blake / AP Photo/Jon Cherry/ AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson / )

Like Trump, 1 percent also mentioned former President Barack Obama, who equally can’t run again. That same percentage also named his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Overall, 16 percent named a Republican or conservative candidate while 14 percent named a Democratic or liberal candidate. Only one respondent named both a Republican and a Democrat for a potential 2028 run: “Mitt Romney or Mark Kelly,” CNN reported.

The group that didn’t have a specific candidate in mind was asked what they believed the “most important traits, attributes or views” the next president should have. The responses were open-ended.

Honesty was the top response, with 12 percent saying they hoped the future president is truthful and doesn’t lie. Meanwhile, 9 percent of respondents said they wished the next president were compassionate, empathetic and cared about people.

The poll also tracked the top issues mentioned by this group. Affordability and cost-of-living ranked at the top of the list, with 6 percent of respondents mentioning it. Then followed “America first” or an interest in the U.S. over foreign affairs, which 3 percent of people said. The topics of healthcare, foreign policy, and federal spending each earned 2 percent of the mentions.

open image in gallery One percent of respondents mentioned they wanted President Donald Trump to run in 2018. The president has flirted with running for a third term, even though the Constitution bars him from doing so ( Getty Images )

Even before reclaiming the White House, Trump has teased running for president again — even offering “Trump 2028 hats” — and some close to him have insisted he could circumvent the 22nd Amendment.

In October, Trump refused to rule out another presidential bid. “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” he told reporters on Air Force One at the time. The president’s remarks came one week after his ally Steve Bannon claimed there was a “plan” for Trump to be re-elected in 2028.

Two days after his comments on Air Force One, the president walked back on his remarks, admitting the Constitution is “pretty clear” that he wasn’t allowed to run again.

Still, Bannon doubled down. He said on his War Room show in November that he believed “you can drive a Mack truck through the 22nd Amendment,” citing a "top constitutional lawyer."

This month, Trump was still muddying the waters. At the White House Christmas party, he conceded has just a "little more than three years" left of his term — just days after he posted an AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social holding up a sign that read: “Trump 2028, yes!”

In an explosive Vanity Fair interview this month, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles explicitly said Trump wouldn’t run again, noting that he understands the 22nd Amendment prohibits him from running for a third term.

“But he sure is having fun with it,” Wiles said, adding that he knows it’s “driving people crazy.”