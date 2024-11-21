Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has unveiled his latest merchandising venture, a range of “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500 for a signed model.

“Coming Soon! The Limited Edition ’45’ Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE – Some personally signed!” the president-elect announced on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday evening, accompanied by a photograph of himself brandishing one of the instruments, which he is not known to be able to play.

The post links to a promotional website, gettrumpguitars.com, which reveals the MAGA guitars are available in simple black, red and gold as part of Trump’s “Presidential Series” in addition to the trucker-friendly American Eagle design and a “God Bless the USA” model emblazoned with stars and stripes.

“These beautiful guitars feature the iconic phrase ‘Make America Great Again’ inlaid in authentic pearl up the neck of the guitar and the number 45 on the headstock signifying President Donald J Trump’s historic term as president,” the website declares, promising that all orders will “arrive in time for Christmas.”

The reaction to the promotion on social media was sharply divided between those attacking the insensitivity of the president-elect pushing luxury goods in the middle of a cost of living crisis and conservatives mocking their outrage.

Trump has always been a master marketer, using first New York City’s tabloid newspapers and then his hit NBC reality show The Apprentice to project an image of himself as an all-conquering big business titan unafraid to monetize his fame, cheerily lending his name to products intended to carry a flavor of his glitzy lifestyle.

Donald Trump promotes his new range of branded guitars on Truth Social on November 20 2024 ( Donald J Trump/Truth Social )

Having previously associated himself with everything from “Trump University” to “Trump Steaks”, the Republican carried the approach into his 2024 presidential campaign, selling everything from collectible digital trading cards depicting him as a superhero to $399 gold high-top sneakers, $100 “MAGADonalds” T-shirts and even $60 “God Save America” editions of the Bible in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood, whose anthem of that name he regularly played at his rallies.

While Trump’s critics have derided his non-stop merchandising push as a shameless grift, the former president has pressed ahead undeterred and his supporters have bought up his stock with enthusiasm, keen to advertise their political allegiance and support his campaign at every opportunity.

While Trump – who has otherwise been busy making nominations to his incoming cabinet and socialising with billionaire Elon Musk – is not known to personally play the guitar, his taste in music is famously eclectic.

The president-elect is known for manning an iPod at Mar-a-Lago, with which he entertains his guests under his “DJ T” guise, parping out a Spotify playlist of big uncomplicated tunes by the likes of Elton John, Sinead O’Connor and Frank Sinatra as well as Metallica, Guns ‘N’ Roses and The Rolling Stones.

Trump offered a bizarre public glimpse of his party side on the campaign trail in Oaks, Pennsylvania, in October. When two members of his town hall audience passed out and required medical attention, Trump and moderator Kristi Noem spent 40 minutes swaying and dancing on stage to a series of classic tunes to pass the time, grooving to everything from Ave Maria to YMCA.

But it was his election rival Kamala Harris who won the endorsement of musicians Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, not Trump.